Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Freitagnachmittag mit Verlusten
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Communications. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es um 0,8 Prozent auf 81,40 USD abwärts.
Um 15:53 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Communications-Aktie in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 0,8 Prozent auf 81,40 USD ab. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Communications-Aktie bei 80,62 USD. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 81,00 USD. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 149.875 Zoom Communications-Aktien.
Am 26.11.2024 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 92,78 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Communications-Aktie somit 12,27 Prozent niedriger. Am 13.08.2024 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Mit einem Kursverlust von 32,35 Prozent würde die Zoom Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.
Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.
Am 21.05.2025 hat Zoom Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.04.2025 – vorgestellt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,83 USD gegenüber 0,70 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz lag bei 1,17 Mrd. USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,93 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 25.08.2025 erfolgen. Zoom Communications dürfte die Q1 2027-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 25.05.2026 präsentieren.
Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 5,59 USD im Jahr 2026 aus.
Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
