Fokus auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Freitagnachmittag mit Verlusten

23.05.25 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Communications. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es um 0,8 Prozent auf 81,40 USD abwärts.

Um 15:53 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Communications-Aktie in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 0,8 Prozent auf 81,40 USD ab. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Communications-Aktie bei 80,62 USD. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 81,00 USD. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 149.875 Zoom Communications-Aktien.

Am 26.11.2024 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 92,78 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Communications-Aktie somit 12,27 Prozent niedriger. Am 13.08.2024 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Mit einem Kursverlust von 32,35 Prozent würde die Zoom Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.

Am 21.05.2025 hat Zoom Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.04.2025 – vorgestellt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,83 USD gegenüber 0,70 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz lag bei 1,17 Mrd. USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,93 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 25.08.2025 erfolgen. Zoom Communications dürfte die Q1 2027-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 25.05.2026 präsentieren.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 5,59 USD im Jahr 2026 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Analysen zu Zoom Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

