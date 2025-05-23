KW 21: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 21/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 18.05.2025 und dem 23.05.2025. Stand ist der 23.05.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Ripple
Ripple: -2,41 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Toncoin
Toncoin: -2,14 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Litecoin
Litecoin: -1,88 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Polkadot
Polkadot: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -0,56 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Tether
Tether: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Tron
Tron: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,40 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Stellar
Stellar: 0,52 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Uniswap
Uniswap: 0,95 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 1,03 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Neo
Neo: 1,51 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Tezos
Tezos: 1,66 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: VeChain
VeChain: 1,85 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 2,62 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 2,79 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 2,96 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Chainlink
Chainlink: 2,98 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Ethereum
Ethereum: 3,09 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 3,21 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Cardano
Cardano: 3,52 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 3,81 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Solana
Solana: 4,81 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Avalanche
Avalanche: 7,15 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 9,56 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Monero
Monero: 17,73 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 29,71 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com