KW 21: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

24.05.25 02:21 Uhr
Kryptowährungen in KW 21: Wie sich Bitcoin, Ethereum und andere Coins schlugen | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8795 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
94.707,5761 EUR 520,6067 EUR 0,55%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
107.680,6134 USD 591,9193 USD 0,55%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.228,5737 EUR 10,1307 EUR 0,46%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.533,8436 USD 11,5184 USD 0,46%
Charts|News
DAI/EUR (Dai-Euro)
0,8795 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
DAI/USD (Dai-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8792 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9997 USD -0,0002 USD -0,02%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
153,5103 EUR 0,6727 EUR 0,44%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
174,5381 USD 0,7649 USD 0,44%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,0400 EUR 0,0214 EUR 1,06%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,3194 USD 0,0243 USD 1,06%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,2003 EUR 0,0025 EUR 1,28%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,2277 USD 0,0029 USD 1,28%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
583,3541 EUR 6,3177 EUR 1,09%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
663,2619 USD 7,1831 USD 1,09%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
153,3540 EUR 0,3385 EUR 0,22%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
174,3604 USD 0,3849 USD 0,22%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,6613 EUR 0,0045 EUR 0,69%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,7519 USD 0,0051 USD 0,69%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2388 EUR 0,0025 EUR 1,06%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2715 USD 0,0028 USD 1,06%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 21

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 21/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 18.05.2025 und dem 23.05.2025. Stand ist der 23.05.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Ripple

Ripple: -2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Toncoin

Toncoin: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Litecoin

Litecoin: -1,88 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Polkadot

Polkadot: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Tether

Tether: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Tron

Tron: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Stellar

Stellar: 0,52 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Uniswap

Uniswap: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Neo

Neo: 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Tezos

Tezos: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: VeChain

VeChain: 1,85 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 2,79 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 2,96 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Chainlink

Chainlink: 2,98 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ethereum

Ethereum: 3,09 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Cardano

Cardano: 3,52 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 3,81 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Solana

Solana: 4,81 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Avalanche

Avalanche: 7,15 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 9,56 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Monero

Monero: 17,73 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 29,71 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com