Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag gesucht

Die Aktie legte um 12:22 Uhr in der Frankfurt-Sitzung 0,1 Prozent auf 80,99 EUR zu. Bei 80,99 EUR erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Bei 80,99 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Frankfurt-Handel.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 04.11.2021 bei 248,55 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von 67,42 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Bei einem Wert von 74,54 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (03.10.2022). Mit Abgaben von 8,65 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 171,00 USD an.

Am 22.08.2022 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.07.2022 endete, vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,36 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 7,63 Prozent auf 1.099,46 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.021,50 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 07.12.2022 terminiert.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2023 auf 3,70 USD je Aktie belaufen.

