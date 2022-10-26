Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittwochvormittag schwächer

Um 09:22 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der Frankfurt-Sitzung um 3,4 Prozent auf 80,31 EUR ab. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 80,31 EUR nach. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 80,31 EUR.

Am 04.11.2021 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 248,55 EUR an. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 67,69 Prozent. Am 03.10.2022 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 74,54 EUR. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 7,74 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Beim Kursziel liegen die Analysten-Schätzungen bei durchschnittlich 171,00 USD.

Am 22.08.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,36 USD je Aktie verdient. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.099,46 USD gegenüber 1.021,50 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Am 07.12.2022 dürfte die Q3 2023-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2023 liegen bei durchschnittlich 3,70 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com