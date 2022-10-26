  • Suche
26.10.2022 08:06

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittwochvormittag schwächer

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittwochvormittag schwächer
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der Frankfurt-Sitzung 3,4 Prozent auf 80,31 EUR.
Um 09:22 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der Frankfurt-Sitzung um 3,4 Prozent auf 80,31 EUR ab. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 80,31 EUR nach. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 80,31 EUR.

Am 04.11.2021 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 248,55 EUR an. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 67,69 Prozent. Am 03.10.2022 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 74,54 EUR. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 7,74 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Beim Kursziel liegen die Analysten-Schätzungen bei durchschnittlich 171,00 USD.

Am 22.08.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,36 USD je Aktie verdient. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.099,46 USD gegenüber 1.021,50 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Am 07.12.2022 dürfte die Q3 2023-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2023 liegen bei durchschnittlich 3,70 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

