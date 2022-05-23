  • Suche
28.06.2022 12:00

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Dienstagmittag Verluste

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Dienstagmittag Verluste
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der XETRA-Sitzung 0,2 Prozent auf 113,46 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel um 28.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 0,2 Prozent bei 113,46 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 113,36 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 114,32 EUR. Bisher wurden via XETRA 282 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Am 08.07.2021 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 342,95 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 66,92 Prozent. Bei 77,00 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 12.05.2022 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Abschläge von 47,35 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Experten gaben als mittleres Kursziel 310,50 USD an.

Am 23.05.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,03 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,32 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.073,80 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 956,24 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 12,29 Prozent gesteigert.

Am 07.09.2022 dürfte die Q2 2023-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,05 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

27.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
27.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications reagiert am Mittag positiv (finanzen.net)
27.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)
23.05.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
23.06.22ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren
27.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
27.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications reagiert am Mittag positiv
27.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag auf grünem Terrain
01.06.224 Reason to Buy Zoom Video Communications, 1 Reason to Sell
06.06.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom and Genesys Announce Strategic Agreement Uniquely Positioned Around Zoom Phone to Improve Collaboration and Customer Experiences
14.06.22Better Buy: Twilio vs. Zoom Video Communications
15.06.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
22.06.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom Unveils Platform Evolution; Launches New Packaging and Translation Feature
