Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Dienstagmittag Verluste

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel um 28.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 0,2 Prozent bei 113,46 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 113,36 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 114,32 EUR. Bisher wurden via XETRA 282 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Am 08.07.2021 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 342,95 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 66,92 Prozent. Bei 77,00 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 12.05.2022 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Abschläge von 47,35 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Experten gaben als mittleres Kursziel 310,50 USD an.

Am 23.05.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,03 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,32 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.073,80 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 956,24 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 12,29 Prozent gesteigert.

Am 07.09.2022 dürfte die Q2 2023-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,05 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

