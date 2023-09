Krypto News: Unbeanspruchte ARB-Tokens: Arbitrums strategischer Schachzug und seine Auswirkungen auf das Ökosystem

The 69,448,385 unclaimed ARB remaining in the token claim contract has officially been moved to the #ArbitrumDAO treasury as outlined in AIP-7



Tx link:https://t.co/vto7Vr7r44



AIP-7:https://t.co/2VggkBH9W9



You cannot claim those tokens anywhere.

Please be safe out there! https://t.co/sY6MmKl09h