DAX23.767 +0,3%ESt505.428 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto14,00 +0,7%Dow42.655 +0,8%Nas19.211 +0,5%Bitcoin92.270 -0,5%Euro1,1161 ±0,0%Öl65,33 +1,1%Gold3.201 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Tesla A1CX3T Bayer BAY001 HENSOLDT HAG000 UnitedHealth 869561 thyssenkrupp 750000 Lufthansa 823212 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Allianz 840400 Commerzbank CBK100 Deutsche Telekom 555750 BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht fest ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen fester -- Buffett-Depot veröffentlicht -- Novo Nordisk-CEO geht -- Alibaba-Zahlen schwach -- Virgin Galactic, VW, Bayer, NVIDIA, RENK im Fokus
Top News
KW 20: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt KW 20: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 20 im Überblick Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 20 im Überblick
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 20: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

17.05.25 03:18 Uhr
Kryptowährungen in KW 20: Wie sich Bitcoin, Ethereum und andere Coins schlugen | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8960 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0001 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
92.269,6477 EUR -433,5078 EUR -0,47%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
102.992,0467 USD -483,8845 USD -0,47%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.210,1565 EUR -61,9629 EUR -2,73%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.466,9926 USD -69,1634 USD -2,73%
Charts|News
DAI/EUR (Dai-Euro)
0,8958 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
DAI/USD (Dai-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8957 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,0867 EUR -0,0473 EUR -2,22%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,3292 USD -0,0528 USD -2,22%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
147,7349 EUR -2,1803 EUR -1,45%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
164,9028 USD -2,4337 USD -1,45%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1927 EUR -0,0056 EUR -2,83%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,2151 USD -0,0063 USD -2,83%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
571,4153 EUR -7,8022 EUR -1,35%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
637,8179 USD -8,7089 USD -1,35%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
147,7267 EUR -2,4117 EUR -1,61%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
164,8937 USD -2,6919 USD -1,61%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,6633 EUR -0,0170 EUR -2,49%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,7404 USD -0,0189 USD -2,49%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2406 EUR -0,0028 EUR -1,17%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2686 USD -0,0032 USD -1,17%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 20

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 20/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 11.05.2025 und dem 16.05.2025. Stand ist der 16.05.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Uniswap

Uniswap: -9,03 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Toncoin

Toncoin: -7,97 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -7,88 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: VeChain

VeChain: -5,65 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -5,38 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Chainlink

Chainlink: -4,69 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -4,48 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Avalanche

Avalanche: -4,10 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Polkadot

Polkadot: -3,89 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Neo

Neo: -3,78 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Cardano

Cardano: -3,45 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Tezos

Tezos: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -2,03 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Stellar

Stellar: -2,01 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Solana

Solana: -0,61 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Tether

Tether: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 0,11 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Litecoin

Litecoin: 1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ripple

Ripple: 2,32 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Monero

Monero: 2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 2,82 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Tron

Tron: 2,88 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Ethereum

Ethereum: 3,28 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 3,35 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com