KW 20: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 20/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 11.05.2025 und dem 16.05.2025. Stand ist der 16.05.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Uniswap
Uniswap: -9,03 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Toncoin
Toncoin: -7,97 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -7,88 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: VeChain
VeChain: -5,65 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -5,38 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Chainlink
Chainlink: -4,69 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -4,48 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Avalanche
Avalanche: -4,10 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Polkadot
Polkadot: -3,89 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Neo
Neo: -3,78 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Cardano
Cardano: -3,45 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Tezos
Tezos: -2,09 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -2,03 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Stellar
Stellar: -2,01 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -1,25 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Solana
Solana: -0,61 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,06 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Tether
Tether: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 0,11 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Litecoin
Litecoin: 1,44 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Ripple
Ripple: 2,32 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Monero
Monero: 2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 2,82 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Tron
Tron: 2,88 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Ethereum
Ethereum: 3,28 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 3,35 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com