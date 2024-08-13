KW 32: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 32/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 04.08.2024 und dem 09.08.2024. Stand ist der 09.08.2024.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Chainlink
Chainlink: -6,39 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Ethereum
Ethereum: -4,43 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -4,39 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Litecoin
Litecoin: -4,11 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Uniswap
Uniswap: -2,65 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -1,84 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Polygon
Polygon: -1,24 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Cardano
Cardano: -0,83 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Tether
Tether: 0,05 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Tron
Tron: 0,42 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 0,67 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Avalanche
Avalanche: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 1,18 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Polkadot
Polkadot: 1,86 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 3,15 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Monero
Monero: 3,16 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Tezos
Tezos: 3,26 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 3,28 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 3,65 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 3,76 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Neo
Neo: 3,79 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 3,94 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: VeChain
VeChain: 4,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Ripple
Ripple: 9,41 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Solana
Solana: 10,01 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Toncoin
Toncoin: 12,03 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Stellar
Stellar: 12,16 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com