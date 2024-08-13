DAX17.817 +0,5%ESt504.697 +0,5%MSCIW3.449 ±0,0%Dow39.498 +0,1%Nas16.745 +0,5%Bitcoin53.991 +0,2%Euro1,0920 ±0,0%Öl80,38 +1,2%Gold2.441 +0,4%
KW 32: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen

12.08.24 06:20 Uhr
Kryptowährungen in KW 32: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ether & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,9158 EUR -0,0006 EUR -0,07%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0002 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
53.991,0245 EUR 86,1283 EUR 0,16%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
58.969,1404 USD 139,8823 USD 0,24%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.371,7162 EUR 27,5720 EUR 1,18%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.590,3947 USD 32,1064 USD 1,25%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,9155 EUR -0,0007 EUR -0,07%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
135,2441 EUR 5,3911 EUR 4,15%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
147,7140 USD 5,9986 USD 4,23%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
469,4270 EUR 7,3451 EUR 1,59%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
512,7095 USD 8,4150 USD 1,67%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0,5260 EUR 0,0189 EUR 3,74%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
0,5745 USD 0,0211 USD 3,82%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0954 EUR 0,0032 EUR 3,49%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1042 USD 0,0036 USD 3,57%
Charts|News
TON/EUR (Toncoin-Euro)
5,7970 EUR 0,1114 EUR 1,96%
Charts|News
TON/USD (Toncoin-US-Dollar)
6,3315 USD 0,1265 USD 2,04%
Charts|News
WBTC/EUR (Wrapped Bitcoin-Euro)
53.941,8183 EUR 48,5976 EUR 0,09%
Charts|News
WBTC/USD (Wrapped Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
58.915,3972 USD 98,8812 USD 0,17%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
55,7784 EUR 1,0603 EUR 1,94%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
60,9213 USD 1,2046 USD 2,02%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,3093 EUR 0,0082 EUR 2,71%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,3378 USD 0,0092 USD 2,79%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 32

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 32/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 04.08.2024 und dem 09.08.2024. Stand ist der 09.08.2024.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Chainlink

Chainlink: -6,39 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Ethereum

Ethereum: -4,43 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -4,39 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Litecoin

Litecoin: -4,11 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Uniswap

Uniswap: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Polygon

Polygon: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Cardano

Cardano: -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Tether

Tether: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Tron

Tron: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Avalanche

Avalanche: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Polkadot

Polkadot: 1,86 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 3,15 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Monero

Monero: 3,16 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Tezos

Tezos: 3,26 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 3,28 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 3,65 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 3,76 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Neo

Neo: 3,79 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 3,94 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: VeChain

VeChain: 4,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ripple

Ripple: 9,41 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Solana

Solana: 10,01 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Toncoin

Toncoin: 12,03 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Stellar

Stellar: 12,16 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com