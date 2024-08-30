KW 35: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 35/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 25.08.2024 und dem 30.08.2024. Stand ist der 30.08.2024.
Platz 30: Polygon
Polygon: -23,24 Prozent
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -22,14 Prozent
Platz 28: Avalanche
Avalanche: -17,05 Prozent
Platz 27: Solana
Solana: -15,89 Prozent
Platz 26: Uniswap
Uniswap: -14,89 Prozent
Platz 25: Polkadot
Polkadot: -14,18 Prozent
Platz 24: VeChain
VeChain: -13,71 Prozent
Platz 23: Chainlink
Chainlink: -12,63 Prozent
Platz 22: Cardano
Cardano: -11,40 Prozent
Platz 21: Tezos
Tezos: -11,27 Prozent
Platz 20: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -10,91 Prozent
Platz 19: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -10,80 Prozent
Platz 18: Ethereum
Ethereum: -10,66 Prozent
Platz 17: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -10,40 Prozent
Platz 16: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -9,84 Prozent
Platz 15: Neo
Neo: -9,57 Prozent
Platz 14: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -9,50 Prozent
Platz 13: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -9,38 Prozent
Platz 12: Stellar
Stellar: -8,96 Prozent
Platz 11: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -8,93 Prozent
Platz 10: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -8,58 Prozent
Platz 9: Toncoin
Toncoin: -8,52 Prozent
Platz 8: Ripple
Ripple: -8,30 Prozent
Platz 7: Litecoin
Litecoin: -4,41 Prozent
Platz 6: Tron
Tron: -4,15 Prozent
Platz 5: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -4,11 Prozent
Platz 4: Monero
Monero: -2,20 Prozent
Platz 3: Tether
Tether: -0,06 Prozent
Platz 2: Dai
Dai: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 1: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
