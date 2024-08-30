DAX18.907 ±-0,0%ESt504.958 -0,2%MSCIW3.659 +0,8%Dow41.563 +0,6%Nas17.714 +1,1%Bitcoin53.627 +0,3%Euro1,1052 -0,2%Öl78,82 -1,4%Gold2.503 ±0,0%
KW 35: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen

31.08.24 02:19 Uhr
Kryptowährungen in KW 35: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ether & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,9040 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
53.540,6737 EUR 82,4748 EUR 0,15%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
59.221,9542 USD 91,2263 USD 0,15%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.283,5733 EUR -1,1827 EUR -0,05%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.525,8866 USD -1,3082 USD -0,05%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,9041 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
124,9586 EUR 0,0219 EUR 0,02%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
138,2181 USD 0,0243 USD 0,02%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
485,3619 EUR 1,0537 EUR 0,22%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
536,8643 USD 1,1656 USD 0,22%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0,5122 EUR -0,0006 EUR -0,11%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
0,5666 USD -0,0006 USD -0,11%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
124,9369 EUR 0,0667 EUR 0,05%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
138,1942 USD 0,0738 USD 0,05%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0918 EUR -0,0007 EUR -0,73%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1015 USD -0,0007 USD -0,73%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,1446 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,03%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,1600 USD 0,0001 USD 0,03%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
59,3590 EUR 0,6077 EUR 1,03%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
65,6576 USD 0,6722 USD 1,03%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,3140 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,3473 USD 0,0000 USD 0,01%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 35

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 35/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 25.08.2024 und dem 30.08.2024. Stand ist der 30.08.2024.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Polygon

Polygon: -23,24 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -22,14 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Avalanche

Avalanche: -17,05 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Solana

Solana: -15,89 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Uniswap

Uniswap: -14,89 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Polkadot

Polkadot: -14,18 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: VeChain

VeChain: -13,71 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Chainlink

Chainlink: -12,63 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Cardano

Cardano: -11,40 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Tezos

Tezos: -11,27 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -10,91 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -10,80 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Ethereum

Ethereum: -10,66 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -10,40 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -9,84 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Neo

Neo: -9,57 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -9,50 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -9,38 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Stellar

Stellar: -8,96 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -8,93 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -8,58 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Toncoin

Toncoin: -8,52 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ripple

Ripple: -8,30 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Litecoin

Litecoin: -4,41 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Tron

Tron: -4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -4,11 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Monero

Monero: -2,20 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Tether

Tether: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Dai

Dai: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com