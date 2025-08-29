DAX23.902 -0,6%ESt505.352 -0,8%Top 10 Crypto15,11 -5,0%Dow45.545 -0,2%Nas21.456 -1,2%Bitcoin92.716 -0,1%Euro1,1686 ±0,0%Öl68,12 -0,2%Gold3.448 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 BYD A0M4W9 RENK RENK73 Commerzbank CBK100 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Lufthansa 823212 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Bank 514000 Tesla A1CX3T Palantir A2QA4J DroneShield A2DMAA BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Inflationsdaten im Blick: DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Minus -- BYD steigert Gewinn -- Marvell, Palantir, Rüstungsaktien, Siemens Energy, UniCredit, Dell im Fokus
Top News
August 2025: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus August 2025: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
DAX in KW 35: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern DAX in KW 35: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 35: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

30.08.25 02:12 Uhr
Kryptowährungen KW 35: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. in dieser Woche | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8559 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0001 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
92.716,0180 EUR -115,2699 EUR -0,12%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
108.343,3552 USD -134,6988 USD -0,12%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
3.719,9005 EUR -14,3312 EUR -0,38%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
4.346,8919 USD -16,7468 USD -0,38%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8560 EUR 0,0003 EUR 0,04%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0002 USD 0,0004 USD 0,04%
Charts|News
DAI/EUR (Dai-Euro)
0,8557 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
DAI/USD (Dai-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
175,4933 EUR 0,0074 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
205,0727 USD 0,0087 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,4127 EUR -0,0039 EUR -0,16%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,8194 USD -0,0045 USD -0,16%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
175,2321 EUR 0,2022 EUR 0,12%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
204,7676 USD 0,2363 USD 0,12%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
736,4467 EUR -2,4267 EUR -0,33%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
860,5753 USD -2,8358 USD -0,33%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1838 EUR 0,0006 EUR 0,34%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,2148 USD 0,0007 USD 0,34%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
19,9620 EUR -0,1152 EUR -0,57%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
23,3266 USD -0,1346 USD -0,57%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,7092 EUR 0,0010 EUR 0,14%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,8288 USD 0,0012 USD 0,14%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 35

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 35/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 24.08.2025 und dem 29.08.2025. Stand ist der 29.08.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Neo

Neo: -13,63 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Tezos

Tezos: -12,50 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Uniswap

Uniswap: -12,40 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Stellar

Stellar: -11,66 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -10,51 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -9,43 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Ethereum

Ethereum: -9,28 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Chainlink

Chainlink: -8,91 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Cardano

Cardano: -8,91 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -8,47 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Avalanche

Avalanche: -8,24 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Polkadot

Polkadot: -7,86 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -7,66 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -7,62 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Tron

Tron: -7,39 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Toncoin

Toncoin: -6,83 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Litecoin

Litecoin: -6,66 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: VeChain

VeChain: -6,48 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -6,34 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -6,20 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ripple

Ripple: -6,10 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Monero

Monero: -5,11 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -4,33 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -4,26 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -1,85 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tether

Tether: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Solana

Solana: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com