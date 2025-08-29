KW 35: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 35/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 24.08.2025 und dem 29.08.2025. Stand ist der 29.08.2025.
Platz 29: Neo
Neo: -13,63 Prozent
Platz 28: Tezos
Tezos: -12,50 Prozent
Platz 27: Uniswap
Uniswap: -12,40 Prozent
Platz 26: Stellar
Stellar: -11,66 Prozent
Platz 25: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -10,51 Prozent
Platz 24: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -9,43 Prozent
Platz 23: Ethereum
Ethereum: -9,28 Prozent
Platz 22: Chainlink
Chainlink: -8,91 Prozent
Platz 21: Cardano
Cardano: -8,91 Prozent
Platz 20: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -8,47 Prozent
Platz 19: Avalanche
Avalanche: -8,24 Prozent
Platz 18: Polkadot
Polkadot: -7,86 Prozent
Platz 17: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -7,66 Prozent
Platz 16: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -7,62 Prozent
Platz 15: Tron
Tron: -7,39 Prozent
Platz 14: Toncoin
Toncoin: -6,83 Prozent
Platz 13: Litecoin
Litecoin: -6,66 Prozent
Platz 12: VeChain
VeChain: -6,48 Prozent
Platz 11: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -6,34 Prozent
Platz 10: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -6,20 Prozent
Platz 9: Ripple
Ripple: -6,10 Prozent
Platz 8: Monero
Monero: -5,11 Prozent
Platz 7: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -4,33 Prozent
Platz 6: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -4,26 Prozent
Platz 5: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -1,85 Prozent
Platz 4: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 3: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 2: Tether
Tether: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 1: Solana
Solana: 0,40 Prozent
