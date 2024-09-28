DAX19.474 +1,2%ESt505.067 +0,7%MSCIW3.727 +0,2%Dow42.313 +0,3%Nas18.120 -0,4%Bitcoin58.786 -0,2%Euro1,1166 -0,1%Öl72,45 +1,4%Gold2.655 ±0,0%
KW 39: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen

29.09.24 01:11 Uhr
Kryptowährungen in KW 39: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Wochenvergleich | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 39

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 39/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 22.09.2024 und dem 27.09.2024. Stand ist der 27.09.2024.

Platz 30: Monero

Monero: -7,75 Prozent

Platz 29: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,03 Prozent

Platz 28: Dai

Dai: -0,02 Prozent

Platz 27: Tether

Tether: 0,01 Prozent

Platz 26: Ripple

Ripple: 0,30 Prozent

Platz 25: Tron

Tron: 2,13 Prozent

Platz 24: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 2,17 Prozent

Platz 23: Litecoin

Litecoin: 2,34 Prozent

Platz 22: Stellar

Stellar: 2,88 Prozent

Platz 21: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 3,68 Prozent

Platz 20: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 3,96 Prozent

Platz 19: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 3,97 Prozent

Platz 18: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 4,03 Prozent

Platz 17: Ethereum

Ethereum: 4,09 Prozent

Platz 16: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 5,77 Prozent

Platz 15: Toncoin

Toncoin: 6,58 Prozent

Platz 14: Polygon

Polygon: 8,67 Prozent

Platz 13: Tezos

Tezos: 8,97 Prozent

Platz 12: Neo

Neo: 9,27 Prozent

Platz 11: Solana

Solana: 10,21 Prozent

Platz 10: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 10,22 Prozent

Platz 9: Avalanche

Avalanche: 10,71 Prozent

Platz 8: VeChain

VeChain: 12,42 Prozent

Platz 7: Uniswap

Uniswap: 13,58 Prozent

Platz 6: Polkadot

Polkadot: 13,85 Prozent

Platz 5: Chainlink

Chainlink: 14,62 Prozent

Platz 4: Cardano

Cardano: 15,37 Prozent

Platz 3: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 18,92 Prozent

Platz 2: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 34,81 Prozent

Platz 1: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 44,73 Prozent

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com