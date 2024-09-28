KW 39: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 39/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 22.09.2024 und dem 27.09.2024. Stand ist der 27.09.2024.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Monero
Monero: -7,75 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Dai
Dai: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Tether
Tether: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Ripple
Ripple: 0,30 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Tron
Tron: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Litecoin
Litecoin: 2,34 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Stellar
Stellar: 2,88 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 3,68 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 3,96 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 3,97 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 4,03 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ethereum
Ethereum: 4,09 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 5,77 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Toncoin
Toncoin: 6,58 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Polygon
Polygon: 8,67 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Tezos
Tezos: 8,97 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Neo
Neo: 9,27 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Solana
Solana: 10,21 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 10,22 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Avalanche
Avalanche: 10,71 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: VeChain
VeChain: 12,42 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Uniswap
Uniswap: 13,58 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Polkadot
Polkadot: 13,85 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Chainlink
Chainlink: 14,62 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Cardano
Cardano: 15,37 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 18,92 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 34,81 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 44,73 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
