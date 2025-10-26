KW 43: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 43/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 19.10.2025 und dem 24.10.2025. Stand ist der 24.10.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Avalanche
Avalanche: -6,41 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -4,98 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Tron
Tron: -4,02 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -3,68 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Toncoin
Toncoin: -3,34 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: VeChain
VeChain: -2,39 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Ethereum
Ethereum: -2,32 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -2,13 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Neo
Neo: -1,39 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Cardano
Cardano: -1,09 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Uniswap
Uniswap: -0,98 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Stellar
Stellar: -0,84 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Tezos
Tezos: -0,61 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -0,14 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -0,13 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Tether
Tether: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 0,14 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Polkadot
Polkadot: 0,77 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Solana
Solana: 1,03 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 1,34 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 1,37 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Chainlink
Chainlink: 1,55 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Litecoin
Litecoin: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Monero
Monero: 3,14 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Ripple
Ripple: 3,72 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 5,35 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
