KW 43: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

26.10.25 03:40 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Wochenentwicklung der Kryptowährungen in KW 43 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8603 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,02%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0001 USD 0,0002 USD 0,02%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
95.808,6872 EUR -190,3146 EUR -0,20%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
111.379,4185 USD -221,2443 USD -0,20%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
3.380,3825 EUR -18,9832 EUR -0,56%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
3.929,7589 USD -22,0683 USD -0,56%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8601 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,2441 EUR 0,0124 EUR 0,55%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,6089 USD 0,0144 USD 0,55%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
165,9715 EUR -0,9071 EUR -0,54%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
192,9450 USD -1,0545 USD -0,54%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
963,0903 EUR 2,7577 EUR 0,29%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
1.119,6107 USD 3,2058 USD 0,29%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1678 EUR -0,0013 EUR -0,76%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1951 USD -0,0015 USD -0,76%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2554 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2969 USD -0,0001 USD -0,02%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
165,9587 EUR -1,0135 EUR -0,61%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
192,9302 USD -1,1782 USD -0,61%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,5583 EUR -0,0048 EUR -0,86%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,6491 USD -0,0056 USD -0,86%
Charts|News
BCH/EUR (Bitcoin Cash-Euro)
438,3933 EUR 1,3286 EUR 0,30%
Charts|News
BCH/USD (Bitcoin Cash-US-Dollar)
509,6405 USD 1,5446 USD 0,30%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 43

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 43/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 19.10.2025 und dem 24.10.2025. Stand ist der 24.10.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Avalanche

Avalanche: -6,41 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -4,98 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Tron

Tron: -4,02 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -3,68 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Toncoin

Toncoin: -3,34 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: VeChain

VeChain: -2,39 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Ethereum

Ethereum: -2,32 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -2,13 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Neo

Neo: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Cardano

Cardano: -1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Uniswap

Uniswap: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Stellar

Stellar: -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Tezos

Tezos: -0,61 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -0,14 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Tether

Tether: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 0,14 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Polkadot

Polkadot: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Solana

Solana: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Chainlink

Chainlink: 1,55 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Litecoin

Litecoin: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Monero

Monero: 3,14 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Ripple

Ripple: 3,72 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 5,35 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com