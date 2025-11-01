DAX23.958 -0,7%Est505.662 -0,7%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto14,89 +2,9%Nas23.725 +0,6%Bitcoin94.388 -0,1%Euro1,1536 ±0,0%Öl65,07 +0,5%Gold4.002 -0,9%
KW 44: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

01.11.25 03:39 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Wochenentwicklung der Kryptowährungen in KW 44 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8618 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9996 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
94.658,9463 EUR 191,9318 EUR 0,20%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
109.795,3305 USD 222,6225 USD 0,20%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
3.311,0373 EUR -6,4186 EUR -0,19%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
3.840,4868 USD -7,4449 USD -0,19%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8620 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
160,0922 EUR -1,4125 EUR -0,87%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
185,6917 USD -1,6383 USD -0,87%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,1584 EUR -0,0046 EUR -0,21%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,5036 USD -0,0053 USD -0,21%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
933,3394 EUR -5,7829 EUR -0,62%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
1.082,5845 USD -6,7077 USD -0,62%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1605 EUR -0,0003 EUR -0,20%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1862 USD -0,0004 USD -0,20%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
160,3865 EUR -1,1213 EUR -0,69%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
186,0330 USD -1,3006 USD -0,69%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,5220 EUR -0,0033 EUR -0,63%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,6055 USD -0,0038 USD -0,63%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
14,7850 EUR -0,0799 EUR -0,54%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
17,1491 USD -0,0926 USD -0,54%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2549 EUR -0,0005 EUR -0,21%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2957 USD -0,0006 USD -0,21%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 44

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 44/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 26.10.2025 und dem 31.10.2025. Stand ist der 31.10.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -15,47 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Uniswap

Uniswap: -14,85 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Avalanche

Avalanche: -13,76 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: VeChain

VeChain: -13,31 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Cardano

Cardano: -11,25 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Polkadot

Polkadot: -10,70 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -10,52 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Stellar

Stellar: -8,59 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Chainlink

Chainlink: -8,53 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Neo

Neo: -8,18 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -7,98 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Ethereum

Ethereum: -7,87 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Monero

Monero: -7,43 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Solana

Solana: -7,33 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Tezos

Tezos: -6,94 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -6,16 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ripple

Ripple: -5,22 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -5,19 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Litecoin

Litecoin: -5,13 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -4,79 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -4,68 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -4,59 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Tron

Tron: -1,95 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -1,41 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Tether

Tether: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Dai

Dai: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Toncoin

Toncoin: 0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com