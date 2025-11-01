KW 44: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 44/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 26.10.2025 und dem 31.10.2025. Stand ist der 31.10.2025.
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -15,47 Prozent
Platz 28: Uniswap
Uniswap: -14,85 Prozent
Platz 27: Avalanche
Avalanche: -13,76 Prozent
Platz 26: VeChain
VeChain: -13,31 Prozent
Platz 25: Cardano
Cardano: -11,25 Prozent
Platz 24: Polkadot
Polkadot: -10,70 Prozent
Platz 23: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -10,52 Prozent
Platz 22: Stellar
Stellar: -8,59 Prozent
Platz 21: Chainlink
Chainlink: -8,53 Prozent
Platz 20: Neo
Neo: -8,18 Prozent
Platz 19: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -7,98 Prozent
Platz 18: Ethereum
Ethereum: -7,87 Prozent
Platz 17: Monero
Monero: -7,43 Prozent
Platz 16: Solana
Solana: -7,33 Prozent
Platz 15: Tezos
Tezos: -6,94 Prozent
Platz 14: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -6,16 Prozent
Platz 13: Ripple
Ripple: -5,22 Prozent
Platz 12: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -5,19 Prozent
Platz 11: Litecoin
Litecoin: -5,13 Prozent
Platz 10: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -4,79 Prozent
Platz 9: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -4,68 Prozent
Platz 8: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -4,59 Prozent
Platz 7: Tron
Tron: -1,95 Prozent
Platz 6: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -1,41 Prozent
Platz 5: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -0,96 Prozent
Platz 4: Tether
Tether: -0,02 Prozent
Platz 3: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 2: Dai
Dai: 0,02 Prozent
Platz 1: Toncoin
Toncoin: 0,93 Prozent
