DAX22.551 ±0,0%ESt505.464 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto12,38 +0,5%Dow43.841 +1,4%Nas18.847 +1,6%Bitcoin81.862 +0,6%Euro1,0385 ±0,0%Öl73,16 -1,0%Gold2.859 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T HENSOLDT HAG000 Allianz 840400 Xiaomi A2JNY1 Palantir A2QA4J BASF BASF11 BYD A0M4W9 thyssenkrupp 750000 RENK RENK73 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 AIXTRON A0WMPJ
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich weit im Plus -- Allianz mit Milliarden-Aktienrückkauf -- BASF will operativen Gewinn steigern -- Super Micro, SoundHound, HP, Bitcoin im Fokus
Top News
KW 9: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen KW 9: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Rohstoffe im Februar 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co. Rohstoffe im Februar 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 9: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen

01.03.25 03:24 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: So lief die Kryptomarkt-Performance in KW 9 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,9631 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9996 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
81.861,5017 EUR 519,8355 EUR 0,64%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
84.958,2291 USD 539,5003 USD 0,64%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.168,7321 EUR 15,6359 EUR 0,73%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.250,7728 USD 16,2274 USD 0,73%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,9634 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,1054 EUR 0,0383 EUR 1,85%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,1850 USD 0,0397 USD 1,85%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
141,6210 EUR -0,9457 EUR -0,66%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
146,9784 USD -0,9815 USD -0,66%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1977 EUR 0,0032 EUR 1,63%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,2052 USD 0,0033 USD 1,63%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
570,1253 EUR 4,1744 EUR 0,74%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
591,6925 USD 4,3323 USD 0,74%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
123,8165 EUR 0,6040 EUR 0,49%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
128,5004 USD 0,6268 USD 0,49%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
141,7417 EUR -0,6017 EUR -0,42%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
147,1036 USD -0,6245 USD -0,42%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,6202 EUR 0,0096 EUR 1,58%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,6436 USD 0,0100 USD 1,58%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2268 EUR 0,0021 EUR 0,92%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2354 USD 0,0022 USD 0,92%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 9

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 09/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 23.02.2025 und dem 28.02.2025. Stand ist der 28.02.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -21,27 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Ethereum

Ethereum: -21,14 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -18,22 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Cardano

Cardano: -18,00 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Uniswap

Uniswap: -17,35 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Chainlink

Chainlink: -16,90 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ripple

Ripple: -16,71 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Stellar

Stellar: -14,91 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Solana

Solana: -13,49 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 21: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -12,34 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Tezos

Tezos: -12,34 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: VeChain

VeChain: -12,33 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -12,25 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Avalanche

Avalanche: -11,98 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 16: Toncoin

Toncoin: -11,17 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -11,09 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -10,74 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Monero

Monero: -10,43 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -10,41 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 11: Neo

Neo: -10,13 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Polygon

Polygon: -8,43 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -7,52 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -6,84 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Tron

Tron: -6,74 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -5,58 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Polkadot

Polkadot: -5,05 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Litecoin

Litecoin: -4,39 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Tether

Tether: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Dai

Dai: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com