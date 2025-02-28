KW 9: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 09/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 23.02.2025 und dem 28.02.2025. Stand ist der 28.02.2025.
Platz 30: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -21,27 Prozent
Platz 29: Ethereum
Ethereum: -21,14 Prozent
Platz 28: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -18,22 Prozent
Platz 27: Cardano
Cardano: -18,00 Prozent
Platz 26: Uniswap
Uniswap: -17,35 Prozent
Platz 25: Chainlink
Chainlink: -16,90 Prozent
Platz 24: Ripple
Ripple: -16,71 Prozent
Platz 23: Stellar
Stellar: -14,91 Prozent
Platz 22: Solana
Solana: -13,49 Prozent
Platz 21: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -12,34 Prozent
Platz 20: Tezos
Tezos: -12,34 Prozent
Platz 19: VeChain
VeChain: -12,33 Prozent
Platz 18: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -12,25 Prozent
Platz 17: Avalanche
Avalanche: -11,98 Prozent
Platz 16: Toncoin
Toncoin: -11,17 Prozent
Platz 15: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -11,09 Prozent
Platz 14: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -10,74 Prozent
Platz 13: Monero
Monero: -10,43 Prozent
Platz 12: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -10,41 Prozent
Platz 11: Neo
Neo: -10,13 Prozent
Platz 10: Polygon
Polygon: -8,43 Prozent
Platz 9: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -7,52 Prozent
Platz 8: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -6,84 Prozent
Platz 7: Tron
Tron: -6,74 Prozent
Platz 6: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -5,58 Prozent
Platz 5: Polkadot
Polkadot: -5,05 Prozent
Platz 4: Litecoin
Litecoin: -4,39 Prozent
Platz 3: Tether
Tether: -0,03 Prozent
Platz 2: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 1: Dai
Dai: 0,02 Prozent
