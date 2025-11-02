Oktober 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Oktober 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.10.2025 und dem 31.10.2025. Stand ist der 31.10.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Avalanche
Avalanche: -41,36 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -39,00 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: VeChain
VeChain: -32,95 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Polkadot
Polkadot: -30,65 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Uniswap
Uniswap: -29,53 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Cardano
Cardano: -28,76 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -25,77 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Chainlink
Chainlink: -24,78 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Stellar
Stellar: -23,93 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -19,82 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Toncoin
Toncoin: -19,48 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Neo
Neo: -19,14 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -18,73 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Tezos
Tezos: -18,48 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Litecoin
Litecoin: -17,55 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Solana
Solana: -16,12 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Ripple
Ripple: -14,85 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Tron
Tron: -13,81 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -13,73 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Ethereum
Ethereum: -11,65 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -11,64 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -7,86 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -7,57 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -7,17 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Tether
Tether: -0,07 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Dai
Dai: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Monero
Monero: 2,48 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 5,07 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
