US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- DAX geht unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- Amazon steigert Gewinn kräftig -- Apple, DroneShield, Novo Nordisk, TKMS, BYD, Strategy, Netflix im Fokus
Oktober 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Krypto-Versicherungen: Gegen diese Risiken können sich Anleger absichern
Oktober 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

02.11.25 03:28 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co.: So entwickelten sich die Kryptokurse im Oktober 2025

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im Oktober 2025

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Oktober 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.10.2025 und dem 31.10.2025. Stand ist der 31.10.2025.

Platz 29: Avalanche

Avalanche: -41,36 Prozent

Platz 28: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -39,00 Prozent

Platz 27: VeChain

VeChain: -32,95 Prozent

Platz 26: Polkadot

Polkadot: -30,65 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Uniswap

Uniswap: -29,53 Prozent

Platz 24: Cardano

Cardano: -28,76 Prozent

Platz 23: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -25,77 Prozent

Platz 22: Chainlink

Chainlink: -24,78 Prozent

Platz 21: Stellar

Stellar: -23,93 Prozent

Platz 20: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -19,82 Prozent

Platz 19: Toncoin

Toncoin: -19,48 Prozent

Platz 18: Neo

Neo: -19,14 Prozent

Platz 17: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -18,73 Prozent

Platz 16: Tezos

Tezos: -18,48 Prozent

Platz 15: Litecoin

Litecoin: -17,55 Prozent

Platz 14: Solana

Solana: -16,12 Prozent

Platz 13: Ripple

Ripple: -14,85 Prozent

Platz 12: Tron

Tron: -13,81 Prozent

Platz 11: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -13,73 Prozent

Platz 10: Ethereum

Ethereum: -11,65 Prozent

Platz 9: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -11,64 Prozent

Platz 8: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -7,86 Prozent

Platz 7: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -7,57 Prozent

Platz 6: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -7,17 Prozent

Platz 5: Tether

Tether: -0,07 Prozent

Platz 4: Dai

Dai: -0,02 Prozent

Platz 3: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Platz 2: Monero

Monero: 2,48 Prozent

Platz 1: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 5,07 Prozent

