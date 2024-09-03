DAX 20.353 +0,1%ESt50 4.998 -0,3%Top 10 Crypto 15,19 -3,9%Dow 42.528 -0,4%Nas 19.490 -1,9%Bitcoin 92.541 -1,3%Euro 1,0295 -0,5%Öl 77,33 +0,1%Gold 2.650 +0,1%
WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
Deutsche Bank AG

Akzo Nobel Buy

12:21 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 80 auf 75 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Für die Ende Januar anstehenden Quartalszahlen lägen seine und die Konsensschätzung für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) unter der implizierten Planung des Chemiekonzerns, schrieb Analyst Dominic Edridge in einem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ausblick./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2025 / 07:52 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
75,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Dominic Edridge 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

