FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 80 auf 75 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Für die Ende Januar anstehenden Quartalszahlen lägen seine und die Konsensschätzung für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) unter der implizierten Planung des Chemiekonzerns, schrieb Analyst Dominic Edridge in einem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ausblick./gl/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2025 / 07:52 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
