Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
Deutsche Bank AG

Akzo Nobel Buy

10:51 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 75 auf 74 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das operative Ergebnisziel für 2025 erscheine recht konservativ, schrieb Analyst Dominic Edridge in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar nach einer Veranstaltung mit dem Konzern- und dem Finanzchef./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.02.2025 / 08:07 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
74,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Dominic Edridge 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

10:51 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.02.25 Akzo Nobel Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.02.25 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.02.25 Akzo Nobel Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.02.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Hold' - Ziel runter auf 61 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Akzo Nobel auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 79 Euro