Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 75 auf 74 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das operative Ergebnisziel für 2025 erscheine recht konservativ, schrieb Analyst Dominic Edridge in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar nach einer Veranstaltung mit dem Konzern- und dem Finanzchef./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.02.2025 / 08:07 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
74,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Dominic Edridge
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
