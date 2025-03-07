DAX 22.204 +0,6%ESt50 5.141 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 12,32 +3,5%Dow 40.093 +1,2%Nas 17.166 +2,7%Bitcoin 83.340 +1,0%Euro 1,1352 -0,3%Öl 65,79 -1,1%Gold 3.293 -1,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T RENK RENK73 BYD A0M4W9 Infineon 623100 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F Siemens Energy ENER6Y Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Telekom 555750 BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 SAP 716460
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Zollhoffnungen: DAX höher -- Alphabet meldet Gewinnsprung - Deal mit Palantir -- BYD mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- Merck KGaA, SpringWorks, Intel, BioNTech, Apple, Bayer, VW, ATOSS im Fokus
Top News
Sartorius-Aktie etwas tiefer: S&P stuft Sartorius auf "BBB-" ab Sartorius-Aktie etwas tiefer: S&P stuft Sartorius auf "BBB-" ab
Universal Music-Aktie höher: EU prüft Kauf von Downtown Music durch Universal Music Group Universal Music-Aktie höher: EU prüft Kauf von Downtown Music durch Universal Music Group
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Berliner Luft - Thomas Soltau und Feingold Research analysieren das Traderverhalten - heute im gettex-podcast mit Lars Reichel

Akzo Nobel Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel Overweight

11:51 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Lackkonzern schlage sich im schwierigen Umfeld vergleichsweise gut, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi am Donnerstagabend nach dem Quartalsbericht. Die Bewertung der Aktien sei attraktiv./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.04.2025 / 23:02 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.04.2025 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: peterschreiber.media/ shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Overweight

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
70,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

11:51 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:16 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
24.04.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
23.04.25 Akzo Nobel Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.04.25 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman dreht Akzo Nobel von 'Sell' auf 'Buy'
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Hold' - Ziel runter auf 61 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
RSS Feed
Akzo Nobel N.V. zu myNews hinzufügen