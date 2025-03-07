Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Lackkonzern schlage sich im schwierigen Umfeld vergleichsweise gut, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi am Donnerstagabend nach dem Quartalsbericht. Die Bewertung der Aktien sei attraktiv./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.04.2025 / 23:02 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.04.2025 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: peterschreiber.media/ shutterstock.com
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
70,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
