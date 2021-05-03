|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
154,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
111,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
38,61%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
111,42 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
38,22%
|
Analyst Name:
David Lesne
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
130,07 €
|12:46 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:46 Uhr
|Continental buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:21 Uhr
|Continental buy
|UBS AG
|03.05.21
|Continental overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.21
|Continental buy
|UBS AG
|12:46 Uhr
|Continental buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:21 Uhr
|Continental buy
|UBS AG
|03.05.21
|Continental overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.21
|Continental buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.21
|Continental buy
|UBS AG
|18.12.20
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.20
|Continental Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|01.09.20
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.20
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.20
|Continental Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:46 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.21
|Continental Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|26.04.21
|Continental Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|23.04.21
|Continental Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|23.04.21
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
