DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

38,81 EUR -0,25 EUR -0,64 %
STU
Marktkap. 46,21 Mrd. EUR KGV 14,75

WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol DPSTF

UBS AG

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral

14:41 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
38,81 EUR -0,25 EUR -0,64%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für DHL Group auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 41 Euro belassen. Trotz einer Beschleunigung der Frachtvolumina bleibe der Zeitpunkt einer Erholung der Expressvolumina unklar, schrieb Analyst Cristian Nedelcu in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.04.2024 / 12:52 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.04.2024 / 12:52 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

41,00 €
39,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,99%
38,81 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,64%
Cristian Nedelcu
-		 Ø Kursziel:
43,91 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

