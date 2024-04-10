DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für DHL Group auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 41 Euro belassen. Trotz einer Beschleunigung der Frachtvolumina bleibe der Zeitpunkt einer Erholung der Expressvolumina unklar, schrieb Analyst Cristian Nedelcu in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.04.2024 / 12:52 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.04.2024 / 12:52 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Deutsche Post
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
41,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
39,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,99%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
38,81 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,64%
|
Analyst Name:
Cristian Nedelcu
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
43,91 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
