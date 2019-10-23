|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Dürr AG
|Analyst:
Baader Bank
|Kursziel:
28,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
26,75 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+4,67%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
26,84 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+4,32%
|Analyst Name:
Peter Rothenaicher
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
28,42 EUR
|16:31 Uhr
|Dürr Hold
|Baader Bank
|22.10.2019
|Dürr buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.10.2019
|Dürr Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|10.10.2019
|Dürr Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.10.2019
|Dürr buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.10.2019
|Dürr buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.10.2019
|Dürr buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.10.2019
|Dürr buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.09.2019
|Dürr buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.08.2019
|Dürr kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|16:31 Uhr
|Dürr Hold
|Baader Bank
|10.10.2019
|Dürr Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.09.2019
|Dürr Hold
|HSBC
|26.09.2019
|Dürr Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.09.2019
|Dürr Hold
|Baader Bank
|10.10.2019
|Dürr Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|08.01.2019
|Dürr Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|01.03.2018
|Dürr Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.02.2018
|Dürr Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.02.2018
|Dürr Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18:01 Uhr
|SAP SE Halten
|18:01 Uhr
|SAP SE Halten
|16:41 Uhr
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|16:01 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|16:01 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo buy
|15:51 Uhr
|Continental overweight
|14:41 Uhr
|Software Halten
|14:36 Uhr
|Sartorius vz Hold
|13:21 Uhr
|Continental Halten
|13:21 Uhr
|Software neutral
|12:16 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|12:11 Uhr
|SAP SE Halten
|12:11 Uhr
|SAP SE Halten
|12:11 Uhr
|Continental Hold
|12:01 Uhr
|Continental Halten
|11:56 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:56 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|11:51 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|11:51 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|11:51 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|11:41 Uhr
|Software buy
|11:41 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:41 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:36 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|11:36 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|11:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Sector Perform
|11:06 Uhr
|Daimler Sell
|11:06 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|11:06 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|08:36 Uhr
|Software Hold
|08:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse buy
|22.10.19
|adidas Underweight
|22.10.19
|Continental Hold
|22.10.19
|Continental Sector Perform
|22.10.19
|Continental Underweight
|22.10.19
|Sartorius vz Hold
|22.10.19
|SAP SE overweight
|22.10.19
|SAP SE overweight
