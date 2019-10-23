finanzen.net
Trading Masters - Das Börsenspiel des Jahres +++ Preise im Wert von über 100.000  +++ Exklusive Trader-Schulungen +++ Kostenlos teilnehmen! -w-

Dürr Aktie WKN: 556520 / ISIN: DE0005565204

26,79EUR
+0,90EUR
+3,48%
18:45:08
STU
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
23.10.2019 16:31
Bewerten
(0)

Dürr Hold (Baader Bank)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Dürr vor Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Er rechne mit einer günstigen Entwicklung des Auftragseingangs und einem soliden Umsatzplus, schrieb Analyst Peter Rothenaicher in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zudem dürfte der Anlagenbauer wohl seine Jahresziele bestätigen./la/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.10.2019 / 15:16 / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.10.2019 / 15:16 / CEST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Dürr Hold

Unternehmen:
Dürr AG		Analyst:
Baader Bank		Kursziel:
28,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
26,75 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+4,67%
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
26,84 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+4,32%
Analyst Name:
Peter Rothenaicher		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
28,42 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Dürr AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16:31 UhrDürr HoldBaader Bank
22.10.2019Dürr buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.10.2019Dürr UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
10.10.2019Dürr HoldDeutsche Bank AG
10.10.2019Dürr buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.10.2019Dürr buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.10.2019Dürr buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.10.2019Dürr buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
12.09.2019Dürr buyKepler Cheuvreux
15.08.2019Dürr kaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
16:31 UhrDürr HoldBaader Bank
10.10.2019Dürr HoldDeutsche Bank AG
27.09.2019Dürr HoldHSBC
26.09.2019Dürr NeutralUBS AG
25.09.2019Dürr HoldBaader Bank
10.10.2019Dürr UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
08.01.2019Dürr UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
01.03.2018Dürr SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.02.2018Dürr SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.02.2018Dürr SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Dürr AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Dürr AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
01.10.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser senkt Ziel für Dürr auf 33 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
30.09.19
September 2019: So schätzen Experten die Dürr-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
26.09.19
Dürr-Aktie im Minus: UBS senkt Ziel für Dürr auf 25 Euro - 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
26.09.19
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Dürr droht Rutsch auf Mehrjahrestief (dpa-afx)
10.09.19
WDH/ROUNDUP: Kritik an Scholz' Etat schon zum Auftakt der Haushaltswoche (dpa-afx)
10.09.19
ROUNDUP: Kritik an Scholz' Etat schon zum Auftakt der Haushaltswoche (dpa-afx)
09.09.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank senkt Dürr auf 'Halten' - Fairer Wert 24 Euro (dpa-afx)
09.09.19
FDP: Regierung legt 'Haushalt der gebrochenen Versprechen' vor (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Dürr News
RSS Feed
Dürr zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Marktausblick

TV-Börsenexperte Markus Koch und die Wertpapierprofis von DJE Kapital nehmen am Donnerstag um 18 Uhr die Kapitalmärkte unter die Lupe. Sie verraten Ihnen, wie Sie sich als Anleger jetzt positionieren sollten. Hier kostenlos anmelden

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Dürr Aktie

+6,08%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,08%
Ø Kursziel: 28,42
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 8
Sell: 1
15
20
25
30
35
40
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
29 
Warburg Research
29 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
30 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29 
Kepler Cheuvreux
35 
UBS AG
25 
HSBC
25 
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
33 
Deutsche Bank AG
24 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
20 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
34 
Baader Bank
28 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,08%
Ø Kursziel: 28,42
alle Dürr Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

18:01 UhrSAP SE Halten
18:01 UhrSAP SE Halten
16:41 UhrCarl Zeiss Meditec Hold
16:01 UhrFresenius Medical Care buy
16:01 UhrFresenius SECo buy
15:51 UhrContinental overweight
14:41 UhrSoftware Halten
14:36 UhrSartorius vz Hold
13:21 UhrContinental Halten
13:21 UhrSoftware neutral
12:16 UhrContinental Neutral
12:11 UhrSAP SE Halten
12:11 UhrSAP SE Halten
12:11 UhrContinental Hold
12:01 UhrContinental Halten
11:56 UhrWirecard buy
11:56 UhrWirecard buy
11:51 UhrFresenius Medical Care buy
11:51 UhrWirecard Neutral
11:51 UhrWirecard Neutral
11:51 UhrSAP SE Neutral
11:51 UhrSAP SE Neutral
11:41 UhrSoftware buy
11:41 UhrWirecard buy
11:41 UhrWirecard buy
11:36 UhrSAP SE Neutral
11:36 UhrSAP SE Neutral
11:36 UhrDeutsche Post Sector Perform
11:06 UhrDaimler Sell
11:06 UhrVolkswagen (VW) vz buy
11:06 UhrBMW Neutral
08:36 UhrSoftware Hold
08:36 UhrDeutsche Börse buy
22.10.19adidas Underweight
22.10.19Continental Hold
22.10.19Continental Sector Perform
22.10.19Continental Underweight
22.10.19Sartorius vz Hold
22.10.19SAP SE overweight
22.10.19SAP SE overweight

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 42 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:59 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- Boeing-Gewinn bricht um die Hälfte ein -- KWS Saat will Wachstum anreiben -- Softbank übernimmt WeWork -- Wirecard, Texas Instruments im Fokus
Startups
18:41 Uhr
Deutsche Startups erhalten Investitionen in Rekordhöhe
Aktie im Fokus
18:34 Uhr
Robert Shiller: Rezession verschiebt sich dank Trump noch um Jahre
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
NEL ASAA0B733
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
BayerBAY001