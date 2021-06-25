Aktie in diesem Artikel EssilorLuxottica 156,76 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat die Einstufung für EssilorLuxottica auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 150 Euro belassen. Der Brillen- und Luxusgüterkonzern schließe die Übernahme von GrandVision zu den ursprünglich vereinbarten Konditionen ab, schrieb Analystin Elena Mariani in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Sie sei etwas überrascht davon, dass es nicht noch einen zusätzlichen Abschlag gegeben habe, was auch Investoren enttäuschen könnte. Diese sollten sich aber besser auf das große Bild des attraktiven Zukaufs konzentrieren./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 20:57 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.