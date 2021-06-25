|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica
|Analyst:
Morgan Stanley
|Kursziel:
150,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
156,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,31%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
156,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,31%
|
Analyst Name:
Elena Mariani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
158,57 €
|12:11 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|UBS AG
|25.06.21
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.06.21
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.06.21
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|UBS AG
|22.06.21
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.06.21
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.06.21
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.06.21
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.05.21
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.21
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
ETF-Sparplan