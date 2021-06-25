  • Suche
EssilorLuxottica Aktie

30.06.2021 13:16

EssilorLuxottica overweight (Morgan Stanley)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat die Einstufung für EssilorLuxottica auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 150 Euro belassen. Der Brillen- und Luxusgüterkonzern schließe die Übernahme von GrandVision zu den ursprünglich vereinbarten Konditionen ab, schrieb Analystin Elena Mariani in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Sie sei etwas überrascht davon, dass es nicht noch einen zusätzlichen Abschlag gegeben habe, was auch Investoren enttäuschen könnte. Diese sollten sich aber besser auf das große Bild des attraktiven Zukaufs konzentrieren./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 20:57 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica overweight

Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica		 Analyst:
Morgan Stanley		 Kursziel:
150,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
156,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,31%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
156,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,31%
Analyst Name:
Elena Mariani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
158,57 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu EssilorLuxottica

12:11 Uhr EssilorLuxottica buy UBS AG
25.06.21 EssilorLuxottica Hold Deutsche Bank AG
23.06.21 EssilorLuxottica Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.06.21 EssilorLuxottica buy UBS AG
22.06.21 EssilorLuxottica buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
RSS Feed
Kursziele EssilorLuxottica Aktie

+1,16%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,16%
Ø Kursziel: 158,57
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
140
145
150
155
160
165
170
RBC Capital Markets
150,00 €
Bernstein Research
165,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
170,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
140,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
165,00 €
UBS AG
170,00 €
Morgan Stanley
150,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,16%
Ø Kursziel: 158,57
alle EssilorLuxottica Kursziele

