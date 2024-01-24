Nokia Aktie
WKN 870737
ISIN FI0009000681
Symbol NOKBF
Nokia Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Nokia nach Quartalszahlen und einem Ausblick auf 2024 auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 3 Euro belassen. Dem Telekomausrüster stehe ein herausforderndes Jahr bevor, schrieb Analyst Simon Coles in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Der Umsatz zum vierten Quartal sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen./edh/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.01.2024 / 07:14 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.01.2024 / 07:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Nokia Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
3,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
3,49 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-14,04%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
3,49 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-13,92%
|
Analyst Name:
Simon Coles
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,36 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|17:01
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:46
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:51
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:56
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17:01
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:46
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:51
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:56
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.12.23
|Nokia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17:01
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.07.23
|Nokia Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.03.20
|Nokia Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.02.20
|Nokia Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:46
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:51
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:56
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.