Profil
Nokia Aktie

Nokia Aktien-Sparplan
3,49 EUR +0,35 EUR +10,99 %
STU
3,29 CHF +0,31 CHF +10,30 %
BRX
Marktkap. 17,45 Mrd. EUR KGV 9,90

WKN 870737

ISIN FI0009000681

Symbol NOKBF

Barclays Capital

17:01 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
3,49 EUR 0,35 EUR 10,99%
Charts| News| Analysen
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Nokia nach Quartalszahlen und einem Ausblick auf 2024 auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 3 Euro belassen. Dem Telekomausrüster stehe ein herausforderndes Jahr bevor, schrieb Analyst Simon Coles in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Der Umsatz zum vierten Quartal sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.01.2024 / 07:14 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.01.2024 / 07:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
3,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
3,49 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-14,04%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
3,49 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-13,92%
Analyst Name:
Simon Coles 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,36 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

