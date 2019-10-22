finanzen.net

SAP Aktie WKN: 716460 / ISIN: DE0007164600

119,32EUR
+0,66EUR
+0,56%
19:40:08
STU
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
22.10.2019 14:06
Bewerten
(0)

SAP SE overweight (Barclays Capital)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für SAP nach endgültigen Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 125 Euro belassen. Angesichts der bereits bekannten Eckdaten habe der Quartalsbericht des Softwarekonzerns nicht großartig überrascht, schrieb Analyst James Goodman in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Deshalb sowie infolge des Kursanstiegs vor der Zahlenbekanntgabe sei das Aufwärtspotenzial der Aktie mit Blick auf den anstehenden Kapitalmarkttag begrenzt./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.10.2019 / 20:14 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.10.2019 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Werbung

Passende Produkte der SOCIETE GENERALE

NameWKNHebelKurs
Endlos Turbo auf SAP
Long
SR5BXA31,69
0,88
Endlos Turbo auf SAP
Long
SR5BXB37,64
0,82
Nur 2,50  pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SR5BXA, SR5BXB. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.

Zusammenfassung: SAP SE overweight

Unternehmen:
SAP SE		Analyst:
Barclays Capital		Kursziel:
125,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
overweight		Kurs*:
120,20 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+3,99%
Rating vorher:
overweight		Kurs aktuell:
119,34 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+4,74%
Analyst Name:
James Goodman		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
129,30 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu SAP SE

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14:06 UhrSAP SE overweightBarclays Capital
14:01 UhrSAP SE Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13:51 UhrSAP SE OutperformCredit Suisse Group
13:01 UhrSAP SE buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12:46 UhrSAP SE NeutralUBS AG
14:06 UhrSAP SE overweightBarclays Capital
14:01 UhrSAP SE Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13:51 UhrSAP SE OutperformCredit Suisse Group
13:01 UhrSAP SE buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08:41 UhrSAP SE overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:46 UhrSAP SE NeutralUBS AG
21.10.2019SAP SE NeutralUBS AG
21.10.2019SAP SE HoldBaader Bank
17.10.2019SAP SE HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
11.10.2019SAP SE NeutralUBS AG
05.04.2019SAP SE ReduceOddo BHF
21.07.2017SAP SE UnderperformBNP PARIBAS
24.10.2016SAP SE UnderperformBNP PARIBAS
19.10.2016SAP SE UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
11.10.2016SAP SE ReduceOddo Seydler Bank AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SAP SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu SAP SE

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    9
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Starkes Quartal
SAP-Aktie höher: Neue Chefs bestätigen vorläufige Zahlen - Cloud-Partnerschaft mit Microsoft
Auch durch eine stärkere Zusammenarbeit mit Microsoft wollen die neuen SAP-Chefs Jennifer Morgan und Christian Klein Europas größten Softwarehersteller weiter zum Wachstum antreiben.
11:17 Uhr
Umbau der Software AG trägt Früchte - Aktie auf Höhenflug (Reuters)
09:40 Uhr
SAP: Vorstand äußert sich positiv - Aktie läuft Richtung Allzeithoch (Der Aktionär)
07:56 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für SAP auf 135 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-afx)
21.10.19
Neues SAP-Führungsduo optimistisch: Microsoft soll für SAP zum Umsatz-Treiber werden (manager magazin online)
21.10.19
SAP setzt auf neue Partnerschaft mit Microsoft und Effizienzgewinne (Heise)
21.10.19
„Ein zwar verjüngtes, aber mit der SAP intensiv vertrautes Team“ (WELT)
21.10.19
„Ein zwar verjüngtes, aber mit der SAP intensiv vertrautes Team“ (N24)
21.10.19
ROUNDUP: SAP setzt auf neue Partnerschaft mit Microsoft und Effizienzgewinne (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr SAP News
RSS Feed
SAP zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele SAP Aktie

+8,36%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,36%
Ø Kursziel: 129,30
Anzahl:
Buy: 15
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
100
110
120
130
140
150
160
170
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
117 
CFRA
107 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
111 
Kepler Cheuvreux
120 
Morgan Stanley
115 
Deutsche Bank AG
135 
RBC Capital Markets
167 
Bernstein Research
127 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
115 
Warburg Research
145 
HSBC
135 
Independent Research GmbH
123 
Baader Bank
120 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
140 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
135 
UBS AG
125 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
130 
Credit Suisse Group
144 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
150 
Barclays Capital
125 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,36%
Ø Kursziel: 129,30
alle SAP Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

17:06 Uhradidas Underweight
16:36 UhrContinental Hold
16:26 UhrContinental Sector Perform
16:11 UhrContinental Underweight
15:06 UhrSartorius vz Hold
14:06 UhrSAP SE overweight
14:06 UhrSAP SE overweight
14:01 UhrSAP SE Conviction Buy List
14:01 UhrSAP SE Conviction Buy List
13:56 UhrDeutsche Bank Neutral
13:51 UhrSAP SE Outperform
13:51 UhrSAP SE Outperform
13:36 UhrRWE Conviction Buy List
13:11 UhrBayer buy
13:06 UhrSartorius vz Verkaufen
13:01 UhrSAP SE buy
13:01 UhrSAP SE buy
12:46 UhrTelefonica Deutschland buy
12:46 UhrSAP SE Neutral
12:46 UhrSAP SE Neutral
12:36 UhrHenkel vz buy
12:21 UhrFresenius Medical Care buy
12:16 UhrSiemens overweight
12:06 UhrSoftware Neutral
12:06 UhrSoftware buy
12:01 UhrSoftware buy
11:56 UhrWirecard buy
11:56 UhrWirecard buy
10:56 UhrEVOTEC SE buy
10:56 UhrAIXTRON SE buy
10:06 UhrNemetschek SE buy
09:16 UhrSoftware Neutral
09:01 UhrPfeiffer Vacuum Hold
09:01 UhrSoftware buy
08:41 UhrSAP SE overweight
08:41 UhrSAP SE overweight
21.10.19SAP SE buy
21.10.19SAP SE buy
21.10.19Deutsche Bank Underperform
21.10.19Bayer Halten

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 42 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:08 Uhr
DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Software AG mit überraschendem Gewinn -- Prosus will JUST EAT übernehmen -- Continental bringt Antriebssparte an die Börse -- Sunrise, ams im Fokus
Sonstiges
19:27 Uhr
Wallet, Blockchain, Mining - die wichtigsten Begriffe zu Kryptowährungen
Aktie im Fokus
19:22 Uhr
Conti-Aktie zieht an: Continental will Antriebssparte Vitesco komplett abspalten und an Börse bringen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
TUITUAG00
Allianz840400