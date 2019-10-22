|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Ausblick
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Investor Relations NEU
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf SAP
|SR5BXA
|31,69
|Endlos Turbo auf SAP
|SR5BXB
|37,64
|Unternehmen:
SAP SE
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
125,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
120,20 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+3,99%
|Rating vorher:
overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
119,34 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+4,74%
|Analyst Name:
James Goodman
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
129,30 EUR
|14:06 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14:01 Uhr
|SAP SE Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:51 Uhr
|SAP SE Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:01 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:46 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:06 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14:01 Uhr
|SAP SE Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:51 Uhr
|SAP SE Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:01 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:41 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:46 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.10.2019
|SAP SE Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.10.2019
|SAP SE Hold
|Baader Bank
|17.10.2019
|SAP SE Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|11.10.2019
|SAP SE Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.04.2019
|SAP SE Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|21.07.2017
|SAP SE Underperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|24.10.2016
|SAP SE Underperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|19.10.2016
|SAP SE Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.10.2016
|SAP SE Reduce
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|17:06 Uhr
|adidas Underweight
|16:36 Uhr
|Continental Hold
|16:26 Uhr
|Continental Sector Perform
|16:11 Uhr
|Continental Underweight
|15:06 Uhr
|Sartorius vz Hold
|14:06 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|14:06 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|14:01 Uhr
|SAP SE Conviction Buy List
|14:01 Uhr
|SAP SE Conviction Buy List
|13:56 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|13:51 Uhr
|SAP SE Outperform
|13:51 Uhr
|SAP SE Outperform
|13:36 Uhr
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|13:11 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|13:06 Uhr
|Sartorius vz Verkaufen
|13:01 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|13:01 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|12:46 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|12:46 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|12:46 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|12:36 Uhr
|Henkel vz buy
|12:21 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|12:16 Uhr
|Siemens overweight
|12:06 Uhr
|Software Neutral
|12:06 Uhr
|Software buy
|12:01 Uhr
|Software buy
|11:56 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:56 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|10:56 Uhr
|EVOTEC SE buy
|10:56 Uhr
|AIXTRON SE buy
|10:06 Uhr
|Nemetschek SE buy
|09:16 Uhr
|Software Neutral
|09:01 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|09:01 Uhr
|Software buy
|08:41 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|08:41 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|21.10.19
|SAP SE buy
|21.10.19
|SAP SE buy
|21.10.19
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|21.10.19
|Bayer Halten
|Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 42 2019.Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan