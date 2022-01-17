  • Suche
STMicroelectronics Aktie

43,00EUR
-0,73EUR
-1,66%
16:30:44
XETRA
42,95EUR
-0,74EUR
-1,69%
16:31:07
GVIE

WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

18.01.2022 13:26

STMicroelectronics Overweight (Barclays Capital)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics von 50 auf 58 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. In Erwartung eines weiteren Jahres geprägt von Gewinnsteigerungen im europäischen Tech-Hardware-Sektor sprach Analyst Keagan Bryce-Borthwick in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie von einem "Déjà-vu". Die jüngste Rotation heraus aus dem Tech-Sektor gebe den Anlegern zwar zu denken. Er sehe darin aber eine Gelegenheit, um gezielt nachzukaufen. Dabei präferiert er generell die Aktien von Branchenausrüstern. Unter den Chipkonzernen zieht er STMicro dem Konkurrenten Infineon vor./tih/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2022 / 18:37 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.01.2022 / 05:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Overweight

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
58,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
42,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
35,04%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
43,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,88%
Analyst Name:
Keagan Bryce-Borthwick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
49,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

13:26 Uhr STMicroelectronics Overweight Barclays Capital
17.01.22 STMicroelectronics Buy Deutsche Bank AG
17.01.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.01.22 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
10.01.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

Champions vs. Bottlenecks
Morgan Stanley nimmt Lieferkettenprobleme unter die Lupe: Welche Aktien besonders unter der Lage leiden
Die US-Bank Morgan Stanley hat die globale Lieferkettenkrise genauer untersucht und Aktien ausgemacht, die die damit verbundenen Herausforderungen gut meistern und solche, die besonders unter der Lieferkettenproblematik leiden.
17.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Gut behauptet - Unilever und Siltronic unter Druck (Dow Jones)
13.01.22
Erste Schätzungen: STMicroelectronics legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
13.01.22
Erste Schätzungen: STMicroelectronics legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
11.01.22
STMicroelectronis: Stark auf allen Märkten (eToro)
10.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Etwas leichter - DAX auf Richtungssuche (Dow Jones)
07.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Inflation und steigende Zinsen trüben Stimmung (Dow Jones)
07.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Leichter - DAX unter 16.000 Punkten (Dow Jones)
07.01.22
STMicro-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Umsatz stärker als erwartet gesteigert (dpa-afx)
mehr STMicroelectronics N.V. News
Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+15,12%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,12%
Ø Kursziel: 49,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
Kepler Cheuvreux
50,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
43,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
52,00 €
Barclays Capital
58,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
44 €
Credit Suisse Group
60,00 €
UBS AG
45,00 €
Morgan Stanley
45 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,12%
Ø Kursziel: 49,50
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

