LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics von 50 auf 58 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. In Erwartung eines weiteren Jahres geprägt von Gewinnsteigerungen im europäischen Tech-Hardware-Sektor sprach Analyst Keagan Bryce-Borthwick in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie von einem "Déjà-vu". Die jüngste Rotation heraus aus dem Tech-Sektor gebe den Anlegern zwar zu denken. Er sehe darin aber eine Gelegenheit, um gezielt nachzukaufen. Dabei präferiert er generell die Aktien von Branchenausrüstern. Unter den Chipkonzernen zieht er STMicro dem Konkurrenten Infineon vor./tih/nas