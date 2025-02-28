DAX 23.164 +2,7%ESt50 5.550 +1,6%Top 10 Crypto 14,00 +13,1%Dow 43.841 +1,4%Nas 18.847 +1,6%Bitcoin 89.172 -1,4%Euro 1,0476 +0,7%Öl 73,25 +0,1%Gold 2.875 +0,6%
Nach Eklat im Weißen Haus: DAX nach Rekord höher -- Trump-Aussagen schicken Bitcoin, Ripple und Solana nach oben -- RENK-, HENSOLDT-, Rheinmetall-Aktien & Co. im Fokus
Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen und Co.: Immobilientitel von steigenden Renditen am Anleihemarkt belastet
Lufthansa-Aktie legt zu: Lufthansa reaktiviert wohl Flugverbindung nach Teheran
Profil
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,85 EUR +0,01 EUR +1,11 %
STU
0,70 GBP ±0,00 GBP +0,23 %
LSE
Marktkap. 21,3 Mrd. EUR

KGV 19,36 Div. Rendite 10,84%
WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

14:21 Uhr
Vodafone Group Neutral
Vodafone Group PLC
0,85 EUR 0,01 EUR 1,11%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Bewertung der Aktien

von Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 72 Pence mit "Neutral" wieder aufgenommen.

Der Turnaround in Deutschland bleibe fragil, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in

seiner am Mittwoch vorliegenden Neubewertung./ag/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2025 / 22:52 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne

von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus

finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-

afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
0,72 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
0,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
0,70 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,85 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

