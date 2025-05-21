DAX24.122 +0,4%ESt505.454 ±0,0%Top 10 Crypto14,45 -2,6%Dow41.860 -1,9%Nas18.873 -1,4%Bitcoin97.771 +1,0%Euro1,1325 ±-0,0%Öl64,61 +0,1%Gold3.331 +0,5%
Bilanzvorlage

Zoom-Aktie wenig bewegt: Gewinn von Zoom Communications schnellt hoch

22.05.25 07:40 Uhr
NASDAQ-Wert Zoom-Aktie etwas tiefer: Zoom Communications mit Gewinnsprung | finanzen.net

Das US-amerikanische Softwareunternehmen Zoom Video Communications hat die Bilanz des jüngst abgelaufenen Jahresviertels präsentiert.

Im ersten Quartal seines Geschäftsjahres 2026 hat Zoom Communications seinen Gewinn gesteigert: Nach einem Gewinn je Aktie in Höhe von 0,70 US-Dollar im Vorjahresquartal, kam nun ein EPS von 0,84 US-Dollar zustande. Die Expertenschätzungen hatten sich im Vorfeld derweil auf ein Plus von 1,31 US-Dollar je Aktie belaufen.

Umsatzseitig stand bei Zoom für das abgeschlossene Jahresviertel ein Wert von 1,175 Milliarden US-Dollar in den Büchern. Die Analysten hatten den Quartalsumsatz des Anbieters von videobasierter Kommunikationssoftware zuvor durchschnittlich auf 1,17 Milliarden US-Dollar geschätzt, nach 1,14 Milliarden US-Dollar im Vorjahresquartal.

Die Aktie von Zoom Communications reagiert im nachbörslichen NASDAQ-Handel mit einem kleinen Minus von 0,16 Prozent auf 82,14 US-Dollar.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications

DatumMeistgelesen
Analysen zu Zoom Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
