DAX24.359 -0,1%ESt505.449 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto16,69 -0,6%Dow45.041 +0,3%Nas21.636 -0,4%Bitcoin100.341 -1,4%Euro1,1701 +0,4%Öl66,27 -0,9%Gold3.337 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 TUI TUAG50 UnitedHealth 869561 Commerzbank CBK100 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F RENK RENK73 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Intel 855681 Lilium A3CYXP BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Gipfel von Trump und Putin am Abend: DAX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- US-Regierung denkt wohl über Intel-Einstieg nach -- DroneShield, Bullish, Buffett Depot, Lilium, Rüstungstitel im Fokus
Top News
DAX in KW 33: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern DAX in KW 33: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
Am Abend: Trump und Putin treffen sich zu Gesprächen über den Ukraine-Krieg Am Abend: Trump und Putin treffen sich zu Gesprächen über den Ukraine-Krieg
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 33: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

15.08.25 19:14 Uhr
DAX-Performance KW 33: Wer punktete, wer verlor? Die Tops und Flops der Woche | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
24.359,3 PKT -18,2 PKT -0,07%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 33 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 33/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 08.08.2025 und dem 15.08.2025. Stand ist der 15.08.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: SAP SE

SAP SE: -5,24 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 39: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -3,76 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 38: RWE

RWE: -2,98 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 37: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Wer­bung

Platz 36: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -2,22 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -1,31 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 34: Zalando

Zalando: -1,28 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 33: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 32: EON SE

EON SE: -0,91 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Wer­bung

Platz 31: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: adidas

adidas: -0,78 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Porsche

Porsche: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 27: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Symrise

Symrise: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 25: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 0,49 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 24: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Siemens

Siemens: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Wer­bung

Platz 21: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: BASF

BASF: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 18: Continental

Continental: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 17: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,15 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 16: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 2,15 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 15: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 2,35 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 14: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 13: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 2,67 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: BMW

BMW: 3,09 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 11: Infineon

Infineon: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 10: Allianz

Allianz: 3,42 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 9: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 3,60 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 8: Merck

Merck: 3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 7: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 4,24 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 4,54 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Bayer

Bayer: 5,17 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 5,19 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 3: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 6,04 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 8,18 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 9,20 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema DAX 40

19:15Vor Treffen zwischen Trump und Putin zum Ukraine-Krieg: DAX-Anleger vor dem Wochenende vorsichtig
19:14DAX in KW 33: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
18:44Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
18:22Dax steigt trotz Gewinnwarnungen - Experten streiten über Zinssenkungen und Inflationsgefahr
17:58Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: DAX zum Ende des Freitagshandels mit Abgaben
17:44The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Merck, Palo Alto Networks, Freeport-McMoRan and Espey
16:14"Die Stimmung kippt": Tausende VW-Beschäftigte kehren der IG Metall den Rücken
15:57Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: DAX notiert nachmittags im Plus
mehr