DAX in KW 33: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 33/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 08.08.2025 und dem 15.08.2025. Stand ist der 15.08.2025.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: SAP SE
SAP SE: -5,24 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 39: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -3,76 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 38: RWE
RWE: -2,98 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 37: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -2,50 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 36: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -2,22 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -1,31 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 34: Zalando
Zalando: -1,28 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 33: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -1,21 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 32: EON SE
EON SE: -0,91 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 31: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: adidas
adidas: -0,78 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Porsche
Porsche: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 27: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 0,03 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Symrise
Symrise: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 25: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 0,49 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 24: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 0,63 Prozent
Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Siemens
Siemens: 0,80 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 0,94 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 21: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 1,14 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,38 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: BASF
BASF: 1,50 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 18: Continental
Continental: 1,90 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 17: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,15 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 16: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 2,15 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 15: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 2,35 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 14: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 2,49 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 13: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 2,67 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: BMW
BMW: 3,09 Prozent
Quelle: BMW Group
Platz 11: Infineon
Infineon: 3,37 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 10: Allianz
Allianz: 3,42 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 9: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 3,60 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 8: Merck
Merck: 3,65 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 7: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 4,24 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 4,54 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Bayer
Bayer: 5,17 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 5,19 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 3: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 6,04 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 8,18 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 9,20 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
