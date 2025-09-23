Redcare muss neuen Finanzvorstand suchen
SEVENUM (dpa-AFX) - Beim Online-Apotheker Redcare Pharmacy (Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)) kommt es zu einem Wechsel im Finanzressort. Jasper Eenhorst sei aus dem Vorstand ausgeschieden, "um neue berufliche Chancen" zu ergreifen, teilte das Unternehmen am Freitag im niederländischen Sevenum mit. Er werde noch bis Ende des Jahres im Unternehmen bleiben, um einen reibungslosen Übergang zu seinem Nachfolger zu unterstützen. Interimistisch übernehme Vorstandsvorsitzender Olaf Heinrich die Aufgabe als Finanzvorstand zusätzlich. Der Aufsichtsrat habe die Suche nach einem Nachfolger eingeleitet und rechne mit einem baldigen Abschluss./nas
Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|18.09.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.09.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.08.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.08.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|25.04.2024
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.04.2024
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|04.04.2024
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.03.2024
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.03.2024
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|30.07.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.05.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|04.04.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
