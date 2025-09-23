DAX23.739 +0,9%ESt505.500 +1,0%Top 10 Crypto15,20 -0,4%Dow46.308 +0,8%Nas22.464 +0,4%Bitcoin93.820 +0,4%Euro1,1699 +0,3%Öl69,85 +0,3%Gold3.780 +0,8%
Redcare muss neuen Finanzvorstand suchen

26.09.25 19:17 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
77,00 EUR -1,00 EUR -1,28%
Charts|News|Analysen
SEVENUM (dpa-AFX) - Beim Online-Apotheker Redcare Pharmacy (Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)) kommt es zu einem Wechsel im Finanzressort. Jasper Eenhorst sei aus dem Vorstand ausgeschieden, "um neue berufliche Chancen" zu ergreifen, teilte das Unternehmen am Freitag im niederländischen Sevenum mit. Er werde noch bis Ende des Jahres im Unternehmen bleiben, um einen reibungslosen Übergang zu seinem Nachfolger zu unterstützen. Interimistisch übernehme Vorstandsvorsitzender Olaf Heinrich die Aufgabe als Finanzvorstand zusätzlich. Der Aufsichtsrat habe die Suche nach einem Nachfolger eingeleitet und rechne mit einem baldigen Abschluss./nas

