Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) verbilligt sich am Donnerstagmittag

Um 14.07.2022 12:22:00 Uhr ging es für die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie nach unten. Im XETRA-Handel fiel das Papier um 1,5 Prozent auf 27,83 EUR. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ging bis auf 27,49 EUR. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 28,11 EUR. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 403.626 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 54,51 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (24.08.2021). Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie somit 48,94 Prozent niedriger. Am 12.07.2022 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 26,95 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 3,27 Prozent wieder erreichen.

2018 wurde eine Dividende von Höhe von 1,35 EUR ausgeschüttet. Analysten prognostizieren für das laufende Jahr 2,16 EUR. Das durchschnittliche Kursziel geben Analysten bei 54,05 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie an.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 05.05.2022.

Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2022 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 03.08.2022 präsentieren. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q2 2023 rechnen Experten am 02.08.2023.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) einen Gewinn von 2,36 EUR je Aktie in der Bilanz 2022 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

