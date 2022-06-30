  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU! Volatile Instrumente handeln
14.09.2022 12:07

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittwochmittag mit KursVerlusten

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittwochmittag mit KursVerlusten
Blick auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Kurs
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach unten. In der XETRA-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 1,3 Prozent auf 25,06 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Das Papier von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) befand sich um 12:22 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im XETRA-Handel 1,3 Prozent auf 25,06 EUR ab. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ging bis auf 24,87 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 25,38 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 887.907 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 28.09.2021 markierte das Papier bei 50,29 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von 50,17 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 14.09.2022 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 24,87 EUR ab. Abschläge von 0,76 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 1,83 EUR. Im Vorjahr erhielten Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktionäre 1,35 EUR je Wertpapier. Beim durchschnittlichen Kursziel liegen die Prognosen der Analysten für die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bei 47,91 EUR.

Am 03.08.2022 hat Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.06.2022 – vorgestellt.

Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2022 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 04.11.2022 präsentieren. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q3 2023 rechnen Experten am 08.11.2023.

Analysten erwarten für 2022 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 2,40 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Bosse-Beben: Welche Konzernlenker zittern müssen

August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Vonovia-Aktie: Steigende Zinsen erfordern Umdenken bei Vonovia

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Das große Stühlerücken
Bosse-Beben: Welche Konzernlenker zittern müssen
Erst Volkswagen, jetzt Fresenius und Adidas - gleich drei Konzerne wechseln ihren Chef aus. Nach fast drei Jahren Dauerkrise zeigen Investoren und Manager Nerven.
13.09.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Dienstagnachmittag mit Verlusten (finanzen.net)
13.09.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) tendiert am Mittag auf rotem Terrain (finanzen.net)
Vonovia-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
13.09.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) verbilligt sich am Vormittag (finanzen.net)
02.09.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research senkt Ziel für Vonovia auf 48 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
31.08.22
August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie (finanzen.net)
31.08.22
Vonovia-Aktie: Steigende Zinsen erfordern Umdenken bei Vonovia (dpa-afx)
29.08.22
DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch (EQS Group)
29.08.22
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia verstärkt Team mit Fachkräften aus Kolumbien Projekt der Bundesagentur für Arbeit eröffnet neue Chancen Modell für die Wirtschaft (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vonovia News
RSS Feed
Vonovia zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Vonovia News

13.09.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Dienstagnachmittag mit Verlusten
13.09.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) tendiert am Mittag auf rotem Terrain
13.09.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) verbilligt sich am Vormittag
12.09.22Bosse-Beben: Welche Konzernlenker zittern müssen
24.08.22Vonovia-Aktie leichter: Vonovia-Chef erkennt hohe Nachfrage nach zum Verkauf stehenden Immobilien
31.08.22Vonovia-Aktie: Steigende Zinsen erfordern Umdenken bei Vonovia
31.08.22August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie
02.09.22ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research senkt Ziel für Vonovia auf 48 Euro - 'Buy'
29.08.22DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch
29.08.22DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia verstärkt Team mit Fachkräften aus Kolumbien Projekt der Bundesagentur für Arbeit eröffnet neue Chancen Modell für die Wirtschaft
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

US-Inflationsdaten schicken Dollar auf Höhenflug
Starbucks-Aktie: Investorentag sorgt für Kursanstieg
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Mercedes-Benz Group, Delivery Hero
Kursstabilisierung am GD 20 im Fokus
DAX Ausblick - Inflation sorgt für eine böse Überraschung
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Marktkommentar September mit Markus Koch: Agieren aus der Defensive
Weniger ist mehr
Auf Inflation folgt Rezession? Die NuBank-Chance und Meta vs. BeReal
Kursschwankungen am Kapitalmarkt abfedern - mit lukrativen Immobilieninvestments
Flexible Vorsorge Smart-Invest: Gute Rendite, gutes Gewissen
Die heißesten Aktien der letzten Woche
BSDEX mit Top-Gesamtbewertung auf Platz 1 im extraETF Krypto-Broker-Test 07/2022
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Vonovia-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Vonovia Peer Group News

06:19 UhrÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen per 19. September
13.09.22ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader kappt Ziel für TAG Immobilien auf 9,30 Euro - 'Reduce'
13.09.22DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
12.09.22TAG Immobilien-Aktie mit Rückenwind durch Kempen-Kaufempfehlung
12.09.22Need to Know: A second leg down for the bear market in stocks would expose 3 ‘naked swimmers.’ That won’t be pretty.
12.09.22DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
12.09.22DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
12.09.22DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
12.09.22DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information
12.09.22DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG mit Doppel-Gold bei diesjährigem EPRA Award

News von

Das Comeback der Bausparverträge
Neue Wasserstoff-Fantasie und die dänische Energiewende-Aktie
Diese sechs Aktien profitieren von steigenden Zinsen
Kommt jetzt der Strompreis-Schock? Das Energie-Superhirn packt aus
Zwei Optionen, mit denen Sie Ihre Rente vor der Inflation retten

Heute im Fokus

Inflationssorgen bremsen: DAX gibt nach -- Uniper verhandelt mit Bund über Mehrheitsbeteiligung -- Bund stößt Lufthansa-Aktien ab -- KION mit Quartalsverlust -- ABOUT YOU, Sixt im Fokus

Aurubis erweitert Vorstand. Starbucks will Gewinn durch neues Konzept deutlich steigern. DHL Supply Chain investiert hohen Millionenbetrag in Indien. Dow plant Anlage für chemisches Kunststoff-Recycling in Sachsen. Siemens: Bayerns größte Anlage für grünen Wasserstoff startet. Oddo mit Empfehlung für KRONES. CEWE findet neue Chefin.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2022: Das Depot von The Big Short-Investor Michael Burry
Depot aufgeräumt
2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die zehn meistverkauften Spielekonsolen aller Zeiten
Spielekonsolen
2. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Credit Suisse im Depot
US-Werte im Portfolio
2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen