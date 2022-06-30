Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittwochmittag mit KursVerlusten

Das Papier von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) befand sich um 12:22 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im XETRA-Handel 1,3 Prozent auf 25,06 EUR ab. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ging bis auf 24,87 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 25,38 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 887.907 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 28.09.2021 markierte das Papier bei 50,29 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von 50,17 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 14.09.2022 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 24,87 EUR ab. Abschläge von 0,76 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 1,83 EUR. Im Vorjahr erhielten Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktionäre 1,35 EUR je Wertpapier. Beim durchschnittlichen Kursziel liegen die Prognosen der Analysten für die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bei 47,91 EUR.

Am 03.08.2022 hat Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.06.2022 – vorgestellt.

Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2022 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 04.11.2022 präsentieren. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q3 2023 rechnen Experten am 08.11.2023.

Analysten erwarten für 2022 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 2,40 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie.

