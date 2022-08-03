Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) tendiert am Vormittag nordwärts

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie stieg im XETRA-Handel. Um 09:22 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 30,32 EUR. Bei 30,34 EUR erreichte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Den XETRA-Handel startete das Papier bei 30,22 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 61.891 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien den Besitzer.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (54,51 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 24.08.2021. Der derzeitige Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie liegt somit 44,37 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 26,95 EUR am 12.07.2022. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie 12,50 Prozent sinken.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 2,06 EUR. Im Vorjahr hatte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) 1,35 EUR je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt. Beim durchschnittlichen Kursziel liegen die Prognosen der Analysten für die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bei 49,02 EUR.

Am 03.08.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 30.06.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor.

Am 04.11.2022 werden die Q3 2022-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Schätzungsweise am 08.11.2023 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) die Q3 2023-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie in Höhe von 2,40 EUR im Jahr 2022 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Hot Stocks heute: Vonovia hebt den Bewertungsansatz an - Infineon erhöht die Prognosen

Vonovia-Aktie stärker: Operatives Ergebnis deutlich verbessert - Vonovia will rund 66.000 Wohnungen verkaufen

Wunschanalyse der Woche: Vonovia-Aktie

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE