MyStory: Wie ich über nachhaltige Wälder meine Klimabilanz ausgleiche-w-
22.06.2022 09:07

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag auf rotem Terrain

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag auf rotem Terrain
Die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie musste zuletzt im XETRA-Handel abgeben und fiel um 2,4 Prozent auf 30,96 EUR.
Um 22.06.2022 09:22:00 Uhr ging es für die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie nach unten. Im XETRA-Handel fiel das Papier um 2,4 Prozent auf 30,96 EUR. In der Spitze fiel die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 30,95 EUR. Bei 31,40 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Von der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 62.487 Stück gehandelt.

Am 24.08.2021 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 54,51 EUR an. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 43,20 Prozent wieder erreichen. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 16.06.2022 auf bis zu 30,08 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ist somit 2,93 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Beim durchschnittlichen Kursziel liegen die Prognosen der Analysten für die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bei 58,43 EUR.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.03.2022 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 05.05.2022 vor. In Sachen EPS wurde ein Verlust von -0,08 EUR je Aktie vermeldet. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ebenfalls 0,55 EUR je Aktie eingebüßt. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 30,84 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 581,95 EUR generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 761,41 EUR ausgewiesen.

Mit der Q2 2022-Bilanzvorlage von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) wird am 03.08.2022 gerechnet. Einen Blick in die Q2 2023-Bilanz können Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Anleger Experten zufolge am 02.08.2023 werfen.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2023 liegen bei durchschnittlich 2,68 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

30.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
27.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
