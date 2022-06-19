  • Suche
28.06.2022 16:07

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) legt am Dienstagnachmittag zu

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) legt am Dienstagnachmittag zu
Die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Das Papier von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) legte zuletzt zu und stieg im XETRA-Handel um 0,5 Prozent auf 31,40 EUR.
Um 28.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr wies die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der XETRA-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 31,40 EUR nach oben. In der Spitze legte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 31,60 EUR zu. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 31,22 EUR. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 746.125 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 54,51 EUR markierte der Titel am 24.08.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie 42,39 Prozent zulegen. Am 16.06.2022 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 30,08 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Kursverlust von 4,39 Prozent würde die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel geben Analysten bei 58,43 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie an.

Am 05.05.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.03.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 2,35 EUR gegenüber 2,35 EUR im Vorjahresquartal.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) wird die nächste Bilanz für Q2 2022 voraussichtlich am 03.08.2022 vorlegen. Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) dürfte die Q2 2023-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 02.08.2023 präsentieren.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie in Höhe von 2,67 EUR im Jahr 2023 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net



