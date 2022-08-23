  • Suche
15.09.2022 12:06

15.09.2022 12:06

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag freundlich

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag freundlich
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Donnerstagmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im XETRA-Handel um 0,9 Prozent auf 79,98 EUR.
Um 12:22 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im XETRA-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,9 Prozent auf 79,98 EUR. Bei 84,99 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Mit einem Wert von 84,99 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im XETRA-Handel 266 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 250,00 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 04.11.2021 erreicht. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 68,01 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 06.09.2022 bei 76,02 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 5,21 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Beim Kursziel liegen die Analysten-Schätzungen bei durchschnittlich 171,00 USD.

Am 22.08.2022 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,05 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,36 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.099,46 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 7,63 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.021,50 USD in den Büchern standen.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 07.12.2022 erfolgen.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 3,71 USD im Jahr 2023 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

