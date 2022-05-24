  • Suche
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag auf rotem Terrain

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag auf rotem Terrain
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im XETRA-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 3,7 Prozent auf 102,60 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel um 04:22 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 3,7 Prozent bei 102,60 EUR. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 102,60 EUR ein. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 106,56 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im XETRA-Handel 1.256 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei 302,90 EUR markierte der Titel am 27.08.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 66,13 Prozent wieder erreichen. Am 12.05.2022 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 77,00 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit Abgaben von 33,25 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Experten geben im Durchschnitt ein Kursziel von 310,50 USD für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Am 23.05.2022 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Das EPS lag bei 1,03 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,32 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 12,29 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.073,80 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 956,24 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Am 22.08.2022 werden die Q2 2023-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Die Veröffentlichung der Zoom Video Communications-Ergebnisse für Q2 2024 erwarten Experten am 06.09.2023.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2023 setzen Experten auf 3,81 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

16.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Nachmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications (finanzen.net)
16.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag im Aufwind (finanzen.net)
16.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag zu (finanzen.net)
07.08.22
Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
01.07.22
Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale" (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

