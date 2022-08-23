Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag auf rotem Terrain

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Frankfurt-Handel um 09:22 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 0,5 Prozent bei 78,09 EUR. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 78,09 EUR nach. Bei 78,09 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Über Frankfurt wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 4 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 248,55 EUR erreichte der Titel am 04.11.2021 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 68,58 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 77,97 EUR ab. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 0,15 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Im Durchschnitt gehen Experten von einem fairen Wert von 171,00 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 22.08.2022 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,05 USD gegenüber 1,36 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.099,46 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.021,50 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.12.2022 präsentieren.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 3,71 USD im Jahr 2023 aus.

