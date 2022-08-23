Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag auf rotem Terrain

|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.08.22
|Zoom-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ zweistellig: Zoom Video Communications erleidet Gewinnrückgang
|11.09.22
|Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch
|16.09.22
|Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Verlusten
|16.09.22
|Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Freitagmittag südwärts
|22.08.22
|Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
|16.09.22
|Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications mit herben Abschlägen am Freitagvormittag
|08.09.22
|Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck
|23.08.22
|Wachstum bei Zoom verlangsamt sich weiter
|23.08.22
|Zoom Video Communications: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal
|18.08.22
|Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
DAX schwächelt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen -- Porsche vor IPO mit Milliardenbewertung -- Siemens Energy wieder im DAX -- Rheinmetall, Deutsche Post im Fokus
Londoner Börse bleibt zum Queen-Begräbnis am Montag geschlossen. Nordex kehrt in SDAX zurück - Auch MDAX und TecDAX mit Änderungen. VW erwartet durch Verkauf von Gaskontrakten offenbar Millionengewinn - 12.500 Vorbestellungen für Elektrobulli ID.Buzz. eBay hat Angebote für Armbänder für Queen-Warteschlange gelöscht. Rosneft will gegen Treuhandverwaltung deutscher Töchter vorgehen.
|10:40 Uhr
|Xinhua Silk Road: Silk Road Maritime important bond for boosting "dual circulation"
|10:38 Uhr
|Börse Frankfurt-News: Zunächst Verluste, dann bestimmt die Fed (Wochenausblick)
|10:38 Uhr
|Börse Frankfurt-News: Zunächst Verluste, dann bestimmt die Fed (Wochenausblick)
|10:37 Uhr
|EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
|10:37 Uhr
|EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|10:36 Uhr
|EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Anhebung der Ergebnisprognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr 2022 aufgrund von Währungsgewinnen und geringeren Studienkosten
|10:36 Uhr
|EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Raise of earnings guidance for the current fiscal year 2022 due to currency gains and lower study costs
|10:34 Uhr
|Asia's first industrial insect company, Nutrition Technologies, closes US$20m equity round to launch new products and expand into new markets
