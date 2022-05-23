  • Suche
27.06.2022 15:44

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im XETRA-Handel ging es um 1,0 Prozent auf 112,00 EUR abwärts.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der XETRA-Sitzung um 27.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr um 1,0 Prozent auf 112,00 EUR ab. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 112,00 EUR nach. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 114,84 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 1.611 Stück.

Am 08.07.2021 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 342,95 EUR. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 67,34 Prozent zulegen. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 12.05.2022 bei 77,00 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 45,45 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel liegt für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 310,50 USD.

Am 23.05.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,03 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,32 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 12,29 Prozent auf 1.073,80 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 956,24 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q2 2023 wird am 07.09.2022 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,05 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

12:15 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications reagiert am Mittag positiv (finanzen.net)
09:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.net)
24.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Freitagnachmittag stärker (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)
23.05.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

