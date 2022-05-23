Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der XETRA-Sitzung um 27.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr um 1,0 Prozent auf 112,00 EUR ab. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 112,00 EUR nach. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 114,84 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 1.611 Stück.

Am 08.07.2021 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 342,95 EUR. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 67,34 Prozent zulegen. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 12.05.2022 bei 77,00 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 45,45 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel liegt für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 310,50 USD.

Am 23.05.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,03 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,32 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 12,29 Prozent auf 1.073,80 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 956,24 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q2 2023 wird am 07.09.2022 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,05 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

