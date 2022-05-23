Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag mit KursVerlusten

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 30.06.2022 09:22:00 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im XETRA-Handel 0,2 Prozent auf 108,02 EUR ab. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 108,02 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 108,02 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 1 Stück.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.07.2021 bei 342,95 EUR. Gewinne von 68,50 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Am 12.05.2022 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 77,00 EUR ab. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 40,29 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel liegt für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 310,50 USD.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022 vor. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,03 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,32 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.073,80 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 12,29 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 956,24 USD umsetzen können.

Voraussichtlich am 07.09.2022 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q2 2023-Bilanz gewähren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,05 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

