30.06.2022 09:04

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag mit KursVerlusten

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag mit KursVerlusten
Kurs der Zoom Video Communications
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im XETRA-Handel ging es um 0,2 Prozent auf 108,02 EUR abwärts.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 30.06.2022 09:22:00 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im XETRA-Handel 0,2 Prozent auf 108,02 EUR ab. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 108,02 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 108,02 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 1 Stück.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.07.2021 bei 342,95 EUR. Gewinne von 68,50 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Am 12.05.2022 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 77,00 EUR ab. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 40,29 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel liegt für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 310,50 USD.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022 vor. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,03 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,32 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.073,80 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 12,29 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 956,24 USD umsetzen können.

Voraussichtlich am 07.09.2022 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q2 2023-Bilanz gewähren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,05 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

29.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
29.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit Verlusten (finanzen.net)
29.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit Verlusten (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)
23.05.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

23.06.22ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren
29.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
29.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit Verlusten
29.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit Verlusten
01.06.224 Reason to Buy Zoom Video Communications, 1 Reason to Sell
06.06.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom and Genesys Announce Strategic Agreement Uniquely Positioned Around Zoom Phone to Improve Collaboration and Customer Experiences
14.06.22Better Buy: Twilio vs. Zoom Video Communications
15.06.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
22.06.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom Unveils Platform Evolution; Launches New Packaging and Translation Feature
Weitere Zoom Video Communications News
Kursstabilisierung nach Gap Down im Fokus
Marktüberblick: Dollar im Rallymodus
Nike kündigt Aktienrückkauf an
Vontobel: Clever kombiniert - Aktienanleihen auf Munich Re, Fresenius, Bayer
Bitcoin und Ethereum Daytrading
Wie verhalten sich Anleger in schwierigen Marktphasen richtig?
Das japanische Rätsel
Darum sollten Sie Ihr Portfolio jetzt um digitalen Immobilieninvestments erweitern
Sind Luxus-Aktien krisensicher?
Schreckgespenst Inflation, Krypto-Abverkauf und Zinspolitik - wie können Investoren reagieren?
Krypto-Assets Uniswap und Chainlink mit innovativen Geschäftsmodellen
Altersvorsorge: Das solltest du wissen
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
