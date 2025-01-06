DAX19.907 ±-0,0%ESt504.866 -0,6%Top 10 Crypto15,41 +4,7%Dow42.544 -0,1%Nas19.311 -0,9%Bitcoin93.220 +2,2%Euro1,0354 ±-0,0%Öl75,55 +1,0%Gold2.641 +0,6%
Tops & Flops

Bitcoin, Ether & Co: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Kryptowährungen 2024

01.01.25 20:46 Uhr
Krypto-Ranking 2024: Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co.

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Jahr stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in 2024

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.01.2024 und dem 31.12.2024. Stand ist der 31.12.2024.

Platz 30: Polygon

Polygon: -54,02 Prozent

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -40,65 Prozent

Platz 28: Polkadot

Polkadot: -20,59 Prozent

Platz 27: Avalanche

Avalanche: -12,48 Prozent

Platz 26: Neo

Neo: -1,96 Prozent

Platz 25: Tether

Tether: -0,23 Prozent

Platz 24: Dai

Dai: -0,08 Prozent

Platz 23: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent

Platz 22: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 14,30 Prozent

Platz 21: Monero

Monero: 14,97 Prozent

Platz 20: Tezos

Tezos: 21,35 Prozent

Platz 19: VeChain

VeChain: 21,54 Prozent

Platz 18: Chainlink

Chainlink: 33,11 Prozent

Platz 17: Cardano

Cardano: 39,13 Prozent

Platz 16: Litecoin

Litecoin: 39,21 Prozent

Platz 15: Ethereum

Ethereum: 44,77 Prozent

Platz 14: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 45,27 Prozent

Platz 13: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 68,37 Prozent

Platz 12: Uniswap

Uniswap: 78,11 Prozent

Platz 11: Solana

Solana: 81,60 Prozent

Platz 10: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 102,98 Prozent

Platz 9: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 114,58 Prozent

Platz 8: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 114,88 Prozent

Platz 7: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 125,99 Prozent

Platz 6: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 137,38 Prozent

Platz 5: Tron

Tron: 137,51 Prozent

Platz 4: Toncoin

Toncoin: 141,55 Prozent

Platz 3: Stellar

Stellar: 156,50 Prozent

Platz 2: Ripple

Ripple: 236,15 Prozent

Platz 1: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 253,37 Prozent

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com