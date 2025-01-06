Bitcoin, Ether & Co: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Kryptowährungen 2024
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Jahr stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.01.2024 und dem 31.12.2024. Stand ist der 31.12.2024.
Platz 30: Polygon
Polygon: -54,02 Prozent
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -40,65 Prozent
Platz 28: Polkadot
Polkadot: -20,59 Prozent
Platz 27: Avalanche
Avalanche: -12,48 Prozent
Platz 26: Neo
Neo: -1,96 Prozent
Platz 25: Tether
Tether: -0,23 Prozent
Platz 24: Dai
Dai: -0,08 Prozent
Platz 23: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent
Platz 22: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 14,30 Prozent
Platz 21: Monero
Monero: 14,97 Prozent
Platz 20: Tezos
Tezos: 21,35 Prozent
Platz 19: VeChain
VeChain: 21,54 Prozent
Platz 18: Chainlink
Chainlink: 33,11 Prozent
Platz 17: Cardano
Cardano: 39,13 Prozent
Platz 16: Litecoin
Litecoin: 39,21 Prozent
Platz 15: Ethereum
Ethereum: 44,77 Prozent
Platz 14: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 45,27 Prozent
Platz 13: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 68,37 Prozent
Platz 12: Uniswap
Uniswap: 78,11 Prozent
Platz 11: Solana
Solana: 81,60 Prozent
Platz 10: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 102,98 Prozent
Platz 9: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 114,58 Prozent
Platz 8: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 114,88 Prozent
Platz 7: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 125,99 Prozent
Platz 6: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 137,38 Prozent
Platz 5: Tron
Tron: 137,51 Prozent
Platz 4: Toncoin
Toncoin: 141,55 Prozent
Platz 3: Stellar
Stellar: 156,50 Prozent
Platz 2: Ripple
Ripple: 236,15 Prozent
Platz 1: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 253,37 Prozent
