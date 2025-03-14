DAX22.987 +1,9%ESt505.404 +1,4%Top 10 Crypto11,60 +3,6%Dow41.488 +1,7%Nas17.754 +2,6%Bitcoin77.439 +0,7%Euro1,0881 ±0,0%Öl70,65 +0,7%Gold2.987 ±0,0%
KW 11: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

15.03.25 03:42 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Die Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen in KW 11 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,9155 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,03%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD -0,0003 USD -0,03%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
77.439,0930 EUR 548,1662 EUR 0,71%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
84.582,0468 USD 598,7289 USD 0,71%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.753,0428 EUR 4,2811 EUR 0,24%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1.914,7428 USD 4,6760 USD 0,24%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,9155 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,2045 EUR 0,0456 EUR 2,11%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,4079 USD 0,0498 USD 2,11%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
123,3189 EUR 1,1386 EUR 0,93%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
134,6938 USD 1,2436 USD 0,93%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
543,0433 EUR 5,4986 EUR 1,02%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
593,1334 USD 6,0058 USD 1,02%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1580 EUR 0,0005 EUR 0,35%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1725 USD 0,0006 USD 0,35%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,6857 EUR 0,0086 EUR 1,27%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,7490 USD 0,0094 USD 1,27%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
12,6425 EUR 0,0983 EUR 0,78%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
13,8087 USD 0,1073 USD 0,78%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
122,9404 EUR 0,4417 EUR 0,36%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
134,2804 USD 0,4824 USD 0,36%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2039 EUR 0,0002 EUR 0,12%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2227 USD 0,0003 USD 0,12%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 11

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 11/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 09.03.2025 und dem 14.03.2025. Stand ist der 14.03.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -7,52 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -5,62 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Uniswap

Uniswap: -4,37 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Tron

Tron: -4,28 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -4,06 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Ethereum

Ethereum: -3,95 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Litecoin

Litecoin: -2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Monero

Monero: -2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Polygon

Polygon: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Dai

Dai: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Tether

Tether: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: VeChain

VeChain: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Neo

Neo: 2,21 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 2,31 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Cardano

Cardano: 3,08 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 3,26 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Tezos

Tezos: 3,76 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 4,79 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Polkadot

Polkadot: 4,87 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 5,00 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Solana

Solana: 5,16 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Chainlink

Chainlink: 5,41 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Stellar

Stellar: 5,81 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 5,88 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Avalanche

Avalanche: 5,90 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 8,71 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Toncoin

Toncoin: 8,89 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Ripple

Ripple: 10,62 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 10,93 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com