Ethereum Kurs Prognose: Schlechtes Q1 in der Geschichte - Was kommt jetzt?

Eric Trump: “DeFi-Unternehmen World Liberty Financial steht erst am Anfang!”

KW 11: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

Heute im Fokus

Amazon sichert sich Aktienoption an Applied Optoelectronics. Palantir Warp Speed gibt neue Kunden bekannt. Tesla warnt vor negativen Folgen durch Trump-Zölle - Heftige Vorwürfe gegen Arbeitspraxis in Grünheide. Compass will wohl Buffetts Immobilienmaklergeschäft übernehmen. EZB erlaubt UniCredit größeren Commerzbank-Anteil. Mercedes-Chef sieht Konzern fast so amerikanisch wie US-Unternehmen.