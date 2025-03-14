KW 11: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 11/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 09.03.2025 und dem 14.03.2025. Stand ist der 14.03.2025.
Platz 30: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -7,52 Prozent
Platz 29: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -5,62 Prozent
Platz 28: Uniswap
Uniswap: -4,37 Prozent
Platz 27: Tron
Tron: -4,28 Prozent
Platz 26: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -4,06 Prozent
Platz 25: Ethereum
Ethereum: -3,95 Prozent
Platz 24: Litecoin
Litecoin: -2,13 Prozent
Platz 23: Monero
Monero: -2,10 Prozent
Platz 22: Polygon
Polygon: -1,16 Prozent
Platz 21: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 20: Dai
Dai: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 19: Tether
Tether: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 18: VeChain
VeChain: 0,73 Prozent
Platz 17: Neo
Neo: 2,21 Prozent
Platz 16: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 2,31 Prozent
Platz 15: Cardano
Cardano: 3,08 Prozent
Platz 14: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 3,26 Prozent
Platz 13: Tezos
Tezos: 3,76 Prozent
Platz 12: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 4,79 Prozent
Platz 11: Polkadot
Polkadot: 4,87 Prozent
Platz 10: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 5,00 Prozent
Platz 9: Solana
Solana: 5,16 Prozent
Platz 8: Chainlink
Chainlink: 5,41 Prozent
Platz 7: Stellar
Stellar: 5,81 Prozent
Platz 6: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 5,88 Prozent
Platz 5: Avalanche
Avalanche: 5,90 Prozent
Platz 4: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 8,71 Prozent
Platz 3: Toncoin
Toncoin: 8,89 Prozent
Platz 2: Ripple
Ripple: 10,62 Prozent
Platz 1: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 10,93 Prozent
