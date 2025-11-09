DAX23.570 -0,7%Est505.567 -0,8%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto13,87 +2,9%Nas23.005 -0,2%Bitcoin88.168 -0,3%Euro1,1570 ±0,0%Öl63,63 +0,1%Gold4.000 +0,6%
KW 45: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

09.11.25 02:14 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Wochenentwicklung der Kryptowährungen in KW 45 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8642 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
88.167,5905 EUR -264,9379 EUR -0,30%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
102.004,9731 USD -306,5184 USD -0,30%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.937,3619 EUR -3,2011 EUR -0,11%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
3.398,3634 USD -3,7034 USD -0,11%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8642 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,03%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD -0,0003 USD -0,03%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
136,3625 EUR -0,3922 EUR -0,29%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
157,7637 USD -0,4538 USD -0,29%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,9734 EUR -0,0019 EUR -0,09%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,2832 USD -0,0022 USD -0,09%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
857,9704 EUR 2,0133 EUR 0,24%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
992,6238 USD 2,3293 USD 0,24%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1515 EUR -0,0009 EUR -0,60%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1753 USD -0,0011 USD -0,60%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
90,7870 EUR -0,2136 EUR -0,23%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
105,0355 USD -0,2471 USD -0,23%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,4863 EUR -0,0053 EUR -1,07%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,5626 USD -0,0061 USD -1,07%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
136,2387 EUR -0,4680 EUR -0,34%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
157,6206 USD -0,5415 USD -0,34%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
13,3095 EUR -0,1037 EUR -0,77%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
15,3983 USD -0,1200 USD -0,77%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 45

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 45/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 02.11.2025 und dem 07.11.2025. Stand ist der 07.11.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Solana

Solana: -15,95 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -15,25 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Ethereum

Ethereum: -15,19 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -12,19 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Chainlink

Chainlink: -11,54 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Toncoin

Toncoin: -10,55 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Ripple

Ripple: -10,07 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -8,43 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -8,43 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Avalanche

Avalanche: -7,58 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Stellar

Stellar: -6,84 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Cardano

Cardano: -6,64 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -6,08 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -5,64 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -3,79 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -3,29 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Tron

Tron: -3,17 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Uniswap

Uniswap: -1,86 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Tether

Tether: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Dai

Dai: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: VeChain

VeChain: 1,39 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Litecoin

Litecoin: 4,28 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Polkadot

Polkadot: 4,57 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Monero

Monero: 6,81 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Neo

Neo: 6,82 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tezos

Tezos: 13,06 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 14,61 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com