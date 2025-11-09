KW 45: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 45/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 02.11.2025 und dem 07.11.2025. Stand ist der 07.11.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Solana
Solana: -15,95 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -15,25 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Ethereum
Ethereum: -15,19 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -12,19 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Chainlink
Chainlink: -11,54 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Toncoin
Toncoin: -10,55 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Ripple
Ripple: -10,07 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -8,43 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -8,43 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Avalanche
Avalanche: -7,58 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Stellar
Stellar: -6,84 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Cardano
Cardano: -6,64 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -6,08 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -5,64 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -3,79 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -3,29 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -3,20 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Tron
Tron: -3,17 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Uniswap
Uniswap: -1,86 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Tether
Tether: -0,06 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Dai
Dai: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: VeChain
VeChain: 1,39 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Litecoin
Litecoin: 4,28 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Polkadot
Polkadot: 4,57 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Monero
Monero: 6,81 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Neo
Neo: 6,82 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Tezos
Tezos: 13,06 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 14,61 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
