Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 45
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 02.11.2025 und dem 07.11.2025. Stand ist der 07.11.2025.
Platz 32: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -7,17 Prozent
Platz 31: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -4,42 Prozent
Platz 30: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -3,03 Prozent
Platz 29: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -2,92 Prozent
Platz 28: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,47 Prozent
Platz 27: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -2,29 Prozent
Platz 26: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -2,17 Prozent
Platz 25: Reispreis
Reispreis: -2,14 Prozent
Platz 24: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -2,10 Prozent
Platz 23: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,68 Prozent
Platz 22: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -1,64 Prozent
Platz 21: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -1,34 Prozent
Platz 20: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -1,05 Prozent
Platz 19: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -0,96 Prozent
Platz 18: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -0,96 Prozent
Platz 17: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -0,84 Prozent
Platz 16: Maispreis
Maispreis: -0,69 Prozent
Platz 15: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -0,66 Prozent
Platz 14: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,34 Prozent
Platz 13: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 12: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 11: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 10: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,09 Prozent
Platz 9: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,14 Prozent
Platz 8: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,48 Prozent
Platz 7: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,50 Prozent
Platz 6: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 1,72 Prozent
Platz 5: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,04 Prozent
Platz 4: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 2,26 Prozent
Platz 3: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 2,82 Prozent
Platz 2: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 3,57 Prozent
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 5,34 Prozent
