Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 45

09.11.25 01:11 Uhr
KW 45 im Fokus: So entwickelten sich Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.851,77 USD 7,27 USD 0,26%
News
Baumwolle
0,64 USD -0,01 USD -1,43%
News
Bleipreis
2.045,00 USD 44,50 USD 2,22%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,63 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,37%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
93,58 EUR -0,86 EUR -0,91%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
4,32 USD -0,04 USD -0,96%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
3.999,94 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
2,92 USD -0,03 USD -0,93%
News
Heizölpreis
65,51 USD -0,53 USD -0,80%
News
Holzpreis
530,50 USD -7,50 USD -1,39%
News
Kaffeepreis
4,08 USD 0,11 USD 2,79%
News
Kakaopreis
4.322,00 GBP -127,00 GBP -2,85%
News
Kohlepreis
96,75 USD -0,35 USD -0,36%
News
Kupferpreis
10.720,00 USD -3,00 USD -0,03%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,21 USD 0,02 USD 1,09%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,80 USD 0,01 USD 0,82%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,80 USD 0,01 USD 0,82%
News
Maispreis
4,27 USD -0,02 USD -0,47%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,26 USD 0,04 USD 1,23%
News
Milchpreis
17,20 USD 0,01 USD 0,06%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
539,85 USD 0,03 USD 0,01%
News
Nickelpreis
14.870,00 USD -50,00 USD -0,34%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
63,63 USD 0,06 USD 0,09%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
59,75 USD 0,32 USD 0,54%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,68 USD -0,09 USD -5,02%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.395,00 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.080,00 MYR -34,00 MYR -0,83%
News
Platinpreis
1.547,50 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
478,50 EUR 3,50 EUR 0,74%
News
Reispreis
10,03 USD 0,01 USD 0,10%
News
Silberpreis
48,34 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
317,00 USD 4,30 USD 1,38%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,50 USD USD 0,57%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,02 USD 0,11 USD 0,96%
News
Super Benzin
1,67 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,06%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
191,50 EUR -0,50 EUR -0,26%
News
Zinkpreis
3.190,00 USD 4,00 USD 0,13%
News
Zinnpreis
36.050,00 USD 75,00 USD 0,21%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,14 USD USD -0,63%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 45

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 02.11.2025 und dem 07.11.2025. Stand ist der 07.11.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -7,17 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 30: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -3,03 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -2,92 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,47 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Reispreis

Reispreis: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,68 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 22: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 9: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,14 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 1,72 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 4: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 2,26 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 2,82 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 3,57 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 5,34 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

