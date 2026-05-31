Mai 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Mai 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.05.2026 und dem 31.05.2026. Stand ist der 31.05.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -33,60 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: VeChain
VeChain: -16,07 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -13,01 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Ethereum
Ethereum: -12,40 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -12,20 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Tezos
Tezos: -10,75 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -7,85 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Uniswap
Uniswap: -6,63 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Litecoin
Litecoin: -6,25 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -5,88 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -5,85 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Cardano
Cardano: -5,66 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ripple
Ripple: -4,00 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Monero
Monero: -3,90 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -3,52 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Neo
Neo: -2,65 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Polkadot
Polkadot: -2,44 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Avalanche
Avalanche: -2,21 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Solana
Solana: -2,15 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Tether
Tether: -0,12 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Dai
Dai: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Chainlink
Chainlink: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Tron
Tron: 6,62 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 6,95 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 16,99 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 39,31 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Toncoin
Toncoin: 43,70 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Stellar
Stellar: 55,05 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com