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Mai 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

01.06.26 07:01 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co.: So entwickelten sich die Kryptokurse im Mai 2026 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8570 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9986 USD 0,0002 USD 0,02%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
62.668,3214 EUR -506,5934 EUR -0,80%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
73.028,3409 USD -568,2141 USD -0,77%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.701,2274 EUR -18,9994 EUR -1,10%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1.982,4660 USD -21,5378 USD -1,07%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8578 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9996 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
594,8846 EUR -13,1253 EUR -2,16%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
693,2280 USD -15,0822 USD -2,13%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
69,7456 EUR -0,8500 EUR -1,20%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
81,2756 USD -0,9658 USD -1,17%
Charts|News
XLM/EUR (Stellar-Euro)
0,2329 EUR 0,0101 EUR 4,52%
Charts|News
XLM/USD (Stellar-US-Dollar)
0,2714 USD 0,0118 USD 4,55%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,1257 EUR -0,0167 EUR -1,46%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,3118 USD -0,0191 USD -1,43%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0857 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,29%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0999 USD -0,0003 USD -0,26%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,3017 EUR 0,0006 EUR 0,18%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3516 USD 0,0007 USD 0,21%
Charts|News
WLD/EUR (Worldcoin-Euro)
0,3293 EUR 0,0312 EUR 10,45%
Charts|News
WLD/USD (Worldcoin-US-Dollar)
0,3838 USD 0,0364 USD 10,48%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,1995 EUR -0,0022 EUR -1,10%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,2325 USD -0,0025 USD -1,07%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im Mai 2026

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Mai 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.05.2026 und dem 31.05.2026. Stand ist der 31.05.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -33,60 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: VeChain

VeChain: -16,07 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -13,01 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Ethereum

Ethereum: -12,40 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -12,20 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Tezos

Tezos: -10,75 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -7,85 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Uniswap

Uniswap: -6,63 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Litecoin

Litecoin: -6,25 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -5,88 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -5,85 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Cardano

Cardano: -5,66 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ripple

Ripple: -4,00 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Monero

Monero: -3,90 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -3,52 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Neo

Neo: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Polkadot

Polkadot: -2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Avalanche

Avalanche: -2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Solana

Solana: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Tether

Tether: -0,12 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Dai

Dai: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Chainlink

Chainlink: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Tron

Tron: 6,62 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 6,95 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 16,99 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 39,31 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Toncoin

Toncoin: 43,70 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Stellar

Stellar: 55,05 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com