Volvo (B) Aktie WKN: 855689 / ISIN: SE0000115446

14,90EUR
-0,11EUR
-0,70%
08:05:56
FSE
151,50SEK
-1,75SEK
-1,14%
09:59:32
STO
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
07.06.2018 08:21
Bewerten
(0)

Volvo AB (B) Sell (UBS AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die B-Aktien von Volvo von "Neutral" auf "Sell" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 155 auf 135 schwedische Kronen gesenkt. Der Marktzyklus in der Lkw-Branche stehe kurz vor seinem Höhepunkt, schrieb Analyst Markus Mittermaier in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Insofern sei das Profitabilitätsziel im Geschäft mit Lastkraftwagen außer Reichweite und die Preise dürften unter Druck geraten. Die Baumaschinensparte könne die Lücke nicht füllen./la/zb

Datum der Analyse: 07.06.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Volvo AB (B) Sell

Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)		Analyst:
UBS AG		Kursziel:
135,00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Sell		Kurs*:
14,90 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
151,50 SEK		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Markus Mittermaier		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
174,00 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Volvo AB (B)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08:21 UhrVolvo AB (B) SellUBS AG
25.04.2018Volvo AB (B) NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.04.2018Volvo AB (B) NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.04.2018Volvo AB (B) NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.04.2018Volvo AB (B) UnderweightMorgan Stanley
21.02.2018Volvo AB (B) buyDeutsche Bank AG
23.10.2017Volvo AB (B) buyCitigroup Corp.
20.10.2017Volvo AB (B) buyS&P Capital IQ
19.10.2017Volvo AB (B) buyHSBC
01.09.2017Volvo AB (B) buyCitigroup Corp.
25.04.2018Volvo AB (B) NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.04.2018Volvo AB (B) NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.04.2018Volvo AB (B) NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.02.2018Volvo AB (B) NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.02.2018Volvo AB (B) NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:21 UhrVolvo AB (B) SellUBS AG
17.04.2018Volvo AB (B) UnderweightMorgan Stanley
01.02.2018Volvo AB (B) UnderweightMorgan Stanley
26.01.2018Volvo AB (B) UnderweightMorgan Stanley
11.01.2018Volvo AB (B) UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Volvo AB (B) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Volvo AB (B)

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:41 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Volvo B auf 'Sell' und Ziel auf 135 Kronen (dpa-afx)
24.04.18
WDH: Lkw-Bauer Volvo verdient zum Jahresstart mehr (dpa-afx)
24.04.18
Lkw-Bauer Volvo verdient zum Jahresstart mehr (dpa-afx)
23.04.18
Ausblick: Volvo (B) präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
31.01.18
Volvo profitiert von LKW-Nachfrage und erhöht die Dividende (MyDividends)
31.01.18
Nutzfahrzeughersteller Volvo verdient kräftig dank hoher Lkw-Nachfrage (dpa-afx)
30.01.18
Ausblick: Volvo (B) stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
27.12.17
Geely jetzt auch bei LKW-Bauer Volvo im Boot (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Volvo (B) News
RSS Feed
Volvo (B) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Volvo (B) Aktie

+14,85%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +14,85%
Ø Kursziel: 174,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 4
Sell: 2
120
140
160
180
200
220
HSBC
180 SEK
S&P Capital IQ
190 SEK
Citigroup Corp.
200 SEK
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
170 SEK
Kepler Cheuvreux
175 SEK
Deutsche Bank AG
200 SEK
Morgan Stanley
125 SEK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
180 SEK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
185 SEK
UBS AG
135 SEK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +14,85%
Ø Kursziel: 174,00
alle Volvo (B) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

10:01 UhrLufthansa Outperform
08:21 UhrDeutsche Post buy
08:01 UhrDaimler overweight
06.06.18Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
06.06.18Bayer buy
06.06.18QIAGEN Hold
06.06.18Infineon buy
06.06.18Continental buy
06.06.18Deutsche Post Underperform
06.06.18Fresenius SECo Neutral
06.06.18SAP SE buy
06.06.18Fresenius SECo overweight
06.06.18Fresenius Medical Care Equal weight
06.06.18CompuGroup Medical SE buy
06.06.18Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
06.06.18Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
06.06.18HeidelbergCement Outperform
06.06.18Daimler market-perform
06.06.18BMW market-perform
06.06.18Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
06.06.18HeidelbergCement Neutral
06.06.18Daimler Equal-Weight
06.06.18Fresenius SECo buy
06.06.18SAP SE Conviction Buy List
06.06.18HeidelbergCement Neutral
06.06.18Fresenius SECo buy
06.06.18Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
06.06.18Deutsche Telekom Outperform
05.06.18QIAGEN Halten
05.06.18Bayer buy
05.06.18Merck buy
05.06.18Fresenius SECo Outperform
05.06.18Allianz buy
05.06.18CompuGroup Medical SE buy
05.06.18RWE buy
05.06.18Dialog Semiconductor Sell
05.06.18Deutsche Börse buy
05.06.18Deutsche Post buy
05.06.18Commerzbank Halten
05.06.18Covestro Sell

Top-Rankings

Deutschland, England oder Spanien?
Hier spielen die stärksten Fußballmarken der Welt
KW 22: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 22 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sind Finanzprodukte, die speziell für sportliche Großereignisse (z.B. Fußball-WM) aufgelegt wurden, für Sie interessant?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
10:12 Uhr
DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich mit Aufschlägen -- EU steht wohl kurz vor Abschluss des Android-Kartellverfahrens gegen Google -- Bankenwerte im Fokus
Private Finanzen
10:10 Uhr
Die stärksten Fußballmarken weltweit
Aktie im Fokus
10:05 Uhr
Banken-Aktien erholen sich weiter - Nachwirkungen von EZB-Aussagen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480