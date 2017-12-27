|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
135,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
14,90 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
151,50 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
Markus Mittermaier
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
174,00 SEK
