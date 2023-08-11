Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie
WKN A2JNF4
ISIN NL0012969182
Symbol ADYYF
Adyen BV Parts Sociales Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1641 Euro belassen. Das Transaktionsvolumina des Zahlungsabwicklers habe die Konsensschätzung klar verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Antoine Hucher in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Auch der Nettoumsatz und vor allem das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) seien klar schlechter als erwartet ausgefallen./edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.08.2023 / 06:40 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.08.2023 / 06:40 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1.641,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1.068,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
53,59%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1.063,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
54,37%
|
Analyst Name:
Antoine Hucher
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1.804,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
