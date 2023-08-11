DAX 15.768 -0,1%ESt50 4.266 -0,4%TDax 3.101 -0,5%Dow 34.766 -0,5%Nas 13.475 -1,2%Bitcoin 26.120 -1,0%Euro 1,0904 +0,2%Öl 84,28 +1,1%Gold 1.901 +0,4%
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
1.063,00 EUR -410,40 EUR -27,85%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1641 Euro belassen. Das Transaktionsvolumina des Zahlungsabwicklers habe die Konsensschätzung klar verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Antoine Hucher in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Auch der Nettoumsatz und vor allem das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) seien klar schlechter als erwartet ausgefallen./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.08.2023 / 06:40 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.08.2023 / 06:40 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com

