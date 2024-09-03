UBS AG

Akzo Nobel Buy

08:56 Uhr

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel vor den am 29. Januar erwarteten Quartalszahlen von 72 auf 70 Euro gesenkt. Das neue Kursziel beruhe auf einem neuen Bewertungszeitraum, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Einstufung beließ er auf "Buy". Für das Schlussquartal 2024 rechnet Haire mit einem operativen Ergebnis, das der Konsensschätzung entspreche, aber unter der Prognose des Managements des Chemie- und Farbenkonzerns aus dem dritten Quartal liegt. Der Umsatz dürfte im Jahresvergleich gesunken sein. Für 2025 ist er optimistischer und erwartet ein Ebitda-Wachstum von 7 Prozent./ck/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.01.2025 / 19:42 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.01.2025 / 19:42 / GMT

