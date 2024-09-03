DAX 20.600 +0,1%ESt50 5.082 +1,0%Top 10 Crypto 15,77 +1,0%Dow 43.222 +1,7%Nas 19.511 +2,5%Bitcoin 95.950 -1,5%Euro 1,0296 +0,0%Öl 81,80 -0,8%Gold 2.705 +0,3%
Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
UBS AG

Akzo Nobel Buy

08:56 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel vor den am 29. Januar erwarteten Quartalszahlen von 72 auf 70 Euro gesenkt. Das neue Kursziel beruhe auf einem neuen Bewertungszeitraum, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Einstufung beließ er auf "Buy". Für das Schlussquartal 2024 rechnet Haire mit einem operativen Ergebnis, das der Konsensschätzung entspreche, aber unter der Prognose des Managements des Chemie- und Farbenkonzerns aus dem dritten Quartal liegt. Der Umsatz dürfte im Jahresvergleich gesunken sein. Für 2025 ist er optimistischer und erwartet ein Ebitda-Wachstum von 7 Prozent./ck/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.01.2025 / 19:42 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.01.2025 / 19:42 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

