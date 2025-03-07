DAX 21.820 +2,5%ESt50 5.067 +2,1%Top 10 Crypto 12,29 +2,6%Dow 39.187 +2,7%Nas 16.300 +2,7%Bitcoin 82.408 +0,1%Euro 1,1385 +0,1%Öl 68,40 +0,9%Gold 3.314 -2,0%
Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
Jefferies & Company Inc.

Akzo Nobel Hold

09:41 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Hold

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal mit einem Kursziel von 61 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) liege um 5 Prozent über seiner Erwartung und um 3 Prozent über der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in seiner ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Stark sei vor allem das Geschäft des Chemiekonzerns mit Farben gelaufen./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2025 / 01:26 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.04.2025 / 01:26 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Hold

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
61,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

