09:41 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal mit einem Kursziel von 61 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) liege um 5 Prozent über seiner Erwartung und um 3 Prozent über der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in seiner ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Stark sei vor allem das Geschäft des Chemiekonzerns mit Farben gelaufen./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2025 / 01:26 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.04.2025 / 01:26 / ET

