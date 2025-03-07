Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal mit einem Kursziel von 61 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) liege um 5 Prozent über seiner Erwartung und um 3 Prozent über der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in seiner ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Stark sei vor allem das Geschäft des Chemiekonzerns mit Farben gelaufen./bek/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2025 / 01:26 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.04.2025 / 01:26 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Hold
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
61,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
