DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für DHL Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 51 Euro belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Freitag vorliegenden Sektorstudie von Analyst Cristian Nedelcu hervor./tav/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2023 / 23:10 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Deutsche Post
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
51,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
38,78 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
31,49%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
38,87 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,21%
|
Analyst Name:
Cristian Nedelcu
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
46,20 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|29.09.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.09.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.09.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.09.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
