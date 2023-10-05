DAX 15.197 +0,8%ESt50 4.134 +0,8%MSCI World 2.816 +0,2%Dow 33.120 +0,0%Nas 13.220 -0,1%Bitcoin 26.214 +0,8%Euro 1,0552 +0,0%Öl 84,14 -0,1%Gold 1.822 +0,1%
Marktkap. 45,23 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,16

WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol DPSTF

UBS AG

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für DHL Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 51 Euro belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Freitag vorliegenden Sektorstudie von Analyst Cristian Nedelcu hervor./tav/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2023 / 23:10 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Deutsche Post

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
51,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
38,78 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
31,49%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
38,87 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,21%
Analyst Name:
Cristian Nedelcu 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
46,20 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

