DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für DHL Group vor Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 41 Euro belassen. Ein schwaches Express-Geschäft dürfte am Markt hinlänglich bekannt sein und mithin keine Überraschung, schrieb Analyst Cristian Nedelcu in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Im Fokus dürften Aussagen des Logistikdienstleisters zu den Express-Volumina stehen./bek/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2024 / 00:37 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.04.2024 / 00:37 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: AIF
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
41,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
39,31 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,30%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
39,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,19%
|
Analyst Name:
Cristian Nedelcu
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
43,91 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
