DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

39,35 EUR +0,23 EUR +0,59 %
STU
Marktkap. 46,09 Mrd. EUR KGV 14,75

WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol DPSTF

UBS AG

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral

11:16 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
39,35 EUR 0,23 EUR 0,59%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für DHL Group vor Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 41 Euro belassen. Ein schwaches Express-Geschäft dürfte am Markt hinlänglich bekannt sein und mithin keine Überraschung, schrieb Analyst Cristian Nedelcu in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Im Fokus dürften Aussagen des Logistikdienstleisters zu den Express-Volumina stehen./bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2024 / 00:37 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.04.2024 / 00:37 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
41,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
39,31 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,30%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
39,35 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,19%
Analyst Name:
Cristian Nedelcu 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
43,91 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)